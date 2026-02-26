Bread Financial Announces $600 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authority

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH) (“Bread Financial” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a $600 million increase to the Company’s existing share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $240 million remaining on its open share repurchase authorization. The Company made an additional $75 million of repurchases to-date during 2026, meaning that $165 million of share repurchase capacity was available prior to today’s announcement. After today’s announcement, the Company’s share repurchase authorization is currently $765 million. There is no expiration date for the share repurchase authorization.

“Today’s announcement continues to underscore our ability to execute all of our capital and growth priorities concurrently, allowing us flexibility to return significant additional value to our shareholders,” said Ralph Andretta, president and chief executive officer of Bread Financial.

Any decision to repurchase shares will be subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals, up to the aggregate amount authorized by the Board. The repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S. consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s intended share repurchases and the expected impact on share count dilution. The Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are based only on currently available information and the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company’s control, including risk and uncertainties described in greater detail under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year, which may be updated in Item 1A of, or elsewhere in, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K. The Company’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and it undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

