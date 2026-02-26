Olenox Industries Subsidiary Giant Containers Retained for Development of New Jersey’s Newest State Park

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) (“Olenox Industries” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Giant Containers, has been selected to provide design and construction services for critical infrastructure and amenities as part of the nearly one-mile Newark segment of New Jersey’s newest state park.

The park is envisioned to be a nine-mile greenway and multi-use corridor connecting eight communities in Essex and Hudson counties in northeastern New Jersey. The initiative envisions repurposing a long-abandoned railroad right of way into a linear state park traversing the New Jersey Meadowlands, spanning the Hackensack and Passaic rivers, and connecting densely populated communities with reclaimed green space and recreational pathways.

Giant Containers will help deliver foundational site infrastructure and community-oriented amenities aimed at improving safety, accessibility and long-term durability.

“The nine-mile greenway represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how sustainable infrastructure can expand equitable access to open space,” said Michael McLaren, CEO of Olenox Industries. “Through Giant Containers, we are proud to bring forward-thinking design-build expertise to a project that will transform an underutilized corridor into a vibrant, connected asset delivering lasting environmental, economic and community value across northern New Jersey.”

This phase represents a key milestone in the project’s evolution, advancing sections of the corridor into active construction and visible public improvements.

Olenox Industries continues to focus on infrastructure solutions that combine environmental responsibility, engineering expertise and measurable community impact.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: OLOX), formerly known as Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX), is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the design and construction services for critical infrastructure and amenities as part of the nearly one-mile Newark segment of New Jersey’s newest state park, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, visit www.olenox.com

Investors:

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com