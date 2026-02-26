FreshBooks and Bluevine Partner to Help U.S. Small Business Owners Simplify Financial Management

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks , a platform designed to simplify the financial complexity of running a service-based small business, today announced a new partnership with Bluevine , the largest small business banking platform in the U.S.*

The partnership integrates Bluevine’s high-yield business checking account with FreshBooks’ financial platform, bringing banking and bookkeeping workflows into a single experience.

As higher supply costs, wages, and broader economic pressures drive operating costs up, small businesses are increasingly looking for ways to simplify how they manage cash flow. The partnership helps reduce manual work, speed up reconciliation, and provide clearer visibility into day-to-day finances, allowing owners to stay focused on running and growing their business.

“Small business owners are making more decisions with less room for guesswork,” said Faye Pang, Chief Growth Officer at FreshBooks. “FreshBooks is built to support owners through every stage of running their business. Partnerships like this make it easier for owners to manage their finances and focus on growing what they’ve built.”

“Cash flow visibility and access to smarter banking tools can significantly change how small businesses operate and grow,” said Kyle Cooper, SVP, GM of Checking and Payments at Bluevine. “With FreshBooks, we’re giving small business owners a more streamlined way to manage their finances, earn more on their business cash, and stay focused on what matters most.”

Eligible customers may receive limited-time promotional offers administered by Bluevine. Full details and eligibility requirements are available on the Bluevine website. Learn more here .

*As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small business that offer both checking and lending services, as of January 2026.

FreshBooks is a leader in small business management software, purpose-built to help small business owners simplify the financial complexity of running their business—from invoicing and expenses to payroll and payments—bringing together the tools they need to manage finances, save time, and stay organized. FreshBooks supports small business owners around the world as a partner at every stage of growth.