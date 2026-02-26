Xtract One Selected by the British Museum to Deliver Advanced, High-Throughput Security Across the World-Renowned Institution

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One SmartGateway (“SmartGateway”) system has been selected by the British Museum to protect all venue entrances following extensive on-site testing and evaluation. The British Museum, one of the world’s most recognized cultural institutions and home to historically significant objects, including the Rosetta Stone, chose SmartGateway to meet rigorous protection standards while providing seamless ingress and flexible operations.

Testing results showed SmartGateway delivered materially improved detection performance and ingress processing speed than prior screening methods – up to three times faster with peak throughput reaching approximately 750 people per 15-minute interval per lane. The system’s portable design also demonstrated adjustable perimeter placement, enabling security teams to expand or contract screening zones based on threat levels, event profiles, and visitor volume – all important criteria for one of the world’s most visited museums. The British Museum’s selection of SmartGateway reflects a broader shift among major cultural institutions toward technology-enabled screening that strengthens security while maintaining high-throughput visitor flow.

“Institutions of this scale and cultural importance require security solutions that demonstrate measurable performance improvement including safer environments and an efficient, seamless guest experience,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “SmartGateway showed clear gains in detection capability and throughput during evaluation, showcasing its power and flexibility. We are proud to support the British Museum with technology that enhances protection while preserving an efficient, welcoming entry experience for visitors.”

“Protecting a site of this size and significance demands a track record of efficiency and operational flexibility,” said Jack Bennett, Head of Operations at the British Museum. “We have an ongoing commitment to improve the visitor welcome for the 6.5m visitors who come through our doors each year. The introduction of SmartGateway’s high-footfall security technology will help us to create a more efficient entry process. It will minimise queues as much as possible, while improving our security searches in line with regulations. It’s a helpful step, and comes before our planned new visitor welcome pavilions.”

Xtract One SmartGateway is an AI-powered weapons detection system designed for high-traffic, security-sensitive environments. Using advanced AI-powered multi-sensor technology, the system identifies weapons and prohibited items without requiring guests to stop or remove personal belongings, enabling a seamless entry experience. Its modular and portable design allows venues to expand or reposition security perimeters as needed, while its streamlined physical footprint supports architecturally important locations. SmartGateway enables security teams to increase detection performance, reduce congestion, and maintain a smooth, welcoming visitor experience.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About the British Museum

The British Museum is unique in bringing together under one roof the cultures of the world, spanning continents and oceans. No other museum is responsible for collections of the same depth and breadth, beauty and significance. Its eight million objects allow us to explore the extraordinary diversity of human cultures, from small communities to vast empires, to discover the many forms and expressions human beings have given to every aspect of life, and to realise how closely they are interconnected. For more information, visit www.britishmuseum.org .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

