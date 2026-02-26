FTI Consulting Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Record Revenues of $990.7 Million, Up 11% Compared to $894.9 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Fourth Quarter 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS of $1.78, Up 29% and 14%, Compared to EPS of $1.38 and Adjusted EPS of $1.56 in Prior Year Quarter

Full Year 2025 Record Revenues of $3.789 Billion, Up 2% Compared to $3.699 Billion in Prior Year

Full Year 2025 Record EPS of $8.24 and Adjusted EPS of $8.83, Up 6% and 11%, Compared to EPS of $7.81 and Adjusted EPS of $7.99 in Prior Year

Introduces 2026 Guidance



WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the full year 2025, revenues of $3.789 billion increased $90.2 million, or 2.4%, compared to revenues of $3.699 billion in the prior year. The increase was driven by revenue growth in the Corporate Finance, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Strategic Communications segments, which was partially offset by revenue declines in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments. Net income of $270.9 million compared to $280.1 million in the prior year. The decrease in net income was primarily due to higher direct costs, which included an increase in variable compensation and forgivable loan amortization, as well as an increase in income taxes, special charges and interest expense, which more than offset the increase in revenues and the decrease in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses. Adjusted EBITDA of $463.6 million, or 12.2% of revenues, compared to $403.7 million, or 10.9% of revenues, in the prior year.

Full year 2025 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $8.24 compared to $7.81 in the prior year. Full year 2025 EPS included a $25.3 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.59. Full year 2024 EPS included an $8.2 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Full year 2025 Adjusted EPS of $8.83 compared to Adjusted EPS of $7.99 in the prior year.

Steven H. Gunby , CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting, commented, “We delivered our eleventh year in a row of Adjusted EPS growth and our eighth year in a row of record revenues. We delivered those record results notwithstanding the major headwinds that we were facing in a couple of our businesses during the year, which underscores, once again, the power and resilience of a business committed to investing in great talent and helping clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $152.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $395.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to higher forgivable loan issuances, compensation and income tax payments, which was partially offset by an increase in cash collections.

Cash and cash equivalents of $265.1 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $660.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $146.0 million at September 30, 2025. Total debt, net of cash, of $99.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $(660.5) million at December 31, 2024 and $364.0 million at September 30, 2025. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 519,944 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $160.58 for a total cost of $83.5 million. In full year 2025, the Company repurchased 5,264,916 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $163.07 for a total cost of $858.6 million. As of December 31, 2025, approximately $491.8 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth quarter 2025 revenues of $990.7 million increased $95.8 million, or 10.7%, compared to revenues of $894.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $81.5 million, or 9.1%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by revenue growth in the Corporate Finance, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Strategic Communications and Technology segments, which was partially offset by revenue declines in the Economic Consulting segment. Net income of $54.5 million compared to $49.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in direct costs, which includes higher variable compensation and forgivable loan amortization, as well as an increase in income taxes, interest expense and SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in income taxes was primarily driven by $11.8 million of valuation allowance expenses against certain prior year foreign deferred tax assets. Adjusted EBITDA of $106.2 million, or 10.7% of revenues, compared to $73.7 million, or 8.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter 2025 EPS of $1.78 compared to $1.38 in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2025 EPS included the aforementioned valuation allowance on certain prior year foreign deferred tax assets, which reduced EPS by $0.38. Fourth quarter 2024 EPS included the aforementioned $8.2 million special charge, which reduced EPS by $0.18. Fourth quarter 2025 Adjusted EPS of $1.78 compared to $1.56 in the prior year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Corporate Finance

Revenues in the Corporate Finance segment increased $87.5 million, or 26.1%, to $423.2 million in the quarter compared to $335.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $82.8 million, or 24.7%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand and higher realized bill rates for turnaround & restructuring, transactions and transformation services, as well as an increase in success fees. Segment operating income of $76.7 million compared to $36.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $80.1 million, or 18.9% of segment revenues, compared to $44.7 million, or 13.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, largely related to variable compensation, higher SG&A expenses and an increase in pass-through expenses.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $17.0 million, or 9.7%, to $192.9 million in the quarter compared to $175.9 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $15.1 million, or 8.6%.The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realized bill rates for risk & investigations services. Segment operating income of $21.6 million compared to $14.3 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $23.8 million, or 12.3% of segment revenues, compared to $18.0 million, or 10.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in variable compensation.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $29.9 million, or 14.5%, to $176.2 million in the quarter compared to $206.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $34.1 million, or 16.6%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for non-merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust and M&A-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by increased demand for financial economics services and higher realized bill rates for international arbitration services. Segment operating loss of $0.3 million compared to segment operating income of $14.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $1.0 million, or 0.6% of segment revenues, compared to $15.8 million, or 7.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and an increase in forgivable loan amortization, which was partially offset by lower compensation, which includes lower variable compensation and the impact of an 8.6% decline in billable headcount, and lower bad debt.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $8.4 million, or 9.3%, to $99.0 million in the quarter compared to $90.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $7.2 million, or 7.9%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for litigation and M&A-related “second request” services. Segment operating income of $10.7 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.8 million, or 14.9% of segment revenues, compared to $6.6 million, or 7.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $12.8 million, or 14.8%, to $99.4 million in the quarter compared to $86.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $10.4 million, or 12.1%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation services and a $5.3 million increase in pass-through revenues. Segment operating income of $18.0 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $19.0 million, or 19.2% of segment revenues, compared to $13.8 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by increases in pass-through expenses and variable compensation.

2026 Guidance

The Company estimates that revenues for full year 2026 will range between $3.940 billion and $4.100 billion. The Company estimates that EPS for full year 2026 will range between $8.90 and $9.60. The Company does not expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share



We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income (Loss), which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income (Loss) as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income (Loss) for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as Segment Operating Income (Loss) before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including among other things, statements about future events, anticipated growth, industry prospects, our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “commits,” “aspires,” “forecasts,” “future,” “goal,” “seeks” and variations of such words or similar expressions. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in, or implied by, this press release. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events, results and outcomes, are inherently uncertain and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and outcomes, and the timing of our results and outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this press release include those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026 as well as in other information that we file with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are presented as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included herein. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement for any reason.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,091 $ 660,493 Accounts receivable, net 1,037,678 1,020,174 Current portion of notes receivable 87,861 44,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,997 93,953 Total current assets 1,517,627 1,819,514 Property and equipment, net 169,333 150,295 Operating lease assets 201,492 198,318 Goodwill 1,242,777 1,226,556 Intangible assets, net 13,547 16,770 Notes receivable, net 250,667 109,119 Other assets 95,085 76,258 Total assets $ 3,490,528 $ 3,596,830 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 206,247 $ 224,394 Accrued compensation 712,335 639,745 Billings in excess of services provided 56,607 67,620 Total current liabilities 975,189 931,759 Long-term debt 365,000 — Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 224,510 208,036 Deferred income taxes 99,611 111,825 Other liabilities 92,487 86,920 Total liabilities 1,756,797 1,338,540 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares

issued and outstanding — 30,864 (2025) and 35,913 (2024) 309 359 Additional paid-in capital 354 39,650 Retained earnings 1,862,672 2,394,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129,604 ) (176,572 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,733,731 2,258,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,490,528 $ 3,596,830









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



2025 2024 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 990,746 $ 894,924 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 683,080 624,864 Selling, general and administrative expenses 213,601 208,051 Special charges — 8,230 Amortization of intangible assets 629 1,034 897,310 842,179 Operating income 93,436 52,745 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 864 7,779 Interest expense (7,537 ) (716 ) (6,673 ) 7,063 Income before income tax provision 86,763 59,808 Income tax provision 32,232 10,098 Net income $ 54,531 $ 49,710 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.80 $ 1.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 30,350 35,317 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 30,675 35,855 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ 3,537 $ (41,713 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,537 (41,713 ) Comprehensive income $ 58,068 $ 7,997









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31,



2025 2024 Revenues $ 3,788,857 $ 3,698,652 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 2,571,382 2,516,726 Selling, general and administrative expenses 799,624 822,151 Special charges 25,295 8,230 Amortization of intangible assets 3,479 4,183 3,399,780 3,351,290 Operating income 389,077 347,362 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 3,330 10,360 Interest expense (21,396 ) (6,951 ) (18,066 ) 3,409 Income before income tax provision 371,011 350,771 Income tax provision 100,140 70,683 Net income $ 270,871 $ 280,088 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 8.33 $ 7.96 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 32,531 35,208 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 8.24 $ 7.81 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 32,881 35,845 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— and $— $ 46,968 $ (26,112 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 46,968 (26,112 ) Comprehensive income $ 317,839 $ 253,976









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Net income $ 54,531 $ 49,710 $ 270,871 $ 280,088 Add back: Special charges — 8,230 25,295 8,230 Tax impact of special charges — (1,857 ) (5,799 ) (1,857 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 54,531 $ 56,083 $ 290,367 $ 286,461 EPS $ 1.78 $ 1.38 $ 8.24 $ 7.81 Add back: Special charges — 0.23 0.77 0.23 Tax impact of special charges — (0.05 ) (0.18 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.78 $ 1.56 $ 8.83 $ 7.99 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding ― diluted 30,675 35,855 32,881 35,845









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 54,531 Interest income and other (864 ) Interest expense 7,537 Income tax provision 32,232 Operating income (loss) $ 76,730 $ 21,586 $ (279 ) $ 10,669 $ 17,963 $ (33,233 ) $ 93,436 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,052 2,003 1,306 4,129 1,006 677 12,173 Amortization of intangible assets 330 229 — — 70 — 629 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,112 $ 23,818 $ 1,027 $ 14,798 $ 19,039 $ (32,556 ) $ 106,238 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Corporate

Finance Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 270,871 Interest income and other (3,330 ) Interest expense 21,396 Income tax provision 100,140 Operating income $ 288,761 $ 121,223 $ 18,794 $ 28,109 $ 60,027 $ (127,837 ) $ 389,077 Depreciation of property and equipment 11,379 7,532 5,302 15,281 3,761 2,509 45,764 Amortization of intangible assets 2,288 915 — — 276 — 3,479 Special charges 11,696 5,475 983 1,928 3,268 1,945 25,295 Adjusted EBITDA $ 314,124 $ 135,145 $ 25,079 $ 45,318 $ 67,332 $ (123,383 ) $ 463,615









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 49,710 Interest income and other (7,779 ) Interest expense 716 Income tax provision 10,098 Operating income $ 36,096 $ 14,305 $ 14,393 $ 1,275 $ 12,534 $ (25,858 ) $ 52,745 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,587 1,704 1,407 4,623 910 503 11,734 Amortization of intangible assets 736 229 — — 69 — 1,034 Special charges 5,326 1,785 8 667 295 149 8,230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,745 $ 18,023 $ 15,808 $ 6,565 $ 13,808 $ (25,206 ) $ 73,743 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Corporate

Finance Forensic and Litigation Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated Corporate Total Net income $ 280,088 Interest income and other (10,360 ) Interest expense 6,951 Income tax provision 70,683 Operating income $ 225,711 $ 77,490 $ 104,090 $ 41,875 $ 45,790 $ (147,594 ) $ 347,362 Depreciation of property and equipment 10,251 6,604 5,400 15,999 3,607 2,049 43,910 Amortization of intangible assets 3,068 838 — — 277 — 4,183 Special charges 5,326 1,785 8 667 295 149 8,230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 244,356 $ 86,717 $ 109,498 $ 58,541 $ 49,969 $ (145,396 ) $ 403,685









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Billable

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance $ 423,189 $ 80,112 18.9 % 59 % $ 555 2,297 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 192,879 23,818 12.3 % 54 % $ 455 1,541 Economic Consulting 176,225 1,027 0.6 % 55 % $ 608 1,014 Technology(1) 99,047 14,798 14.9 % N/M N/M 662 Strategic Communications(1) 99,406 19,039 19.2 % N/M N/M 907 $ 990,746 $ 138,794 14.0 % 6,421 Unallocated Corporate (32,556 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,238 10.7 % Year Ended December 31, 2025 Corporate Finance $ 1,550,969 $ 314,124 20.3 % 60 % $ 529 2,297 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 764,687 135,145 17.7 % 57 % $ 442 1,541 Economic Consulting 720,829 25,079 3.5 % 59 % $ 583 1,014 Technology(1) 373,883 45,318 12.1 % N/M N/M 662 Strategic Communications(1) 378,489 67,332 17.8 % N/M N/M 907 $ 3,788,857 $ 586,998 15.5 % 6,421 Unallocated Corporate (123,383 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 463,615 12.2 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance $ 335,713 $ 44,745 13.3 % 52 % $ 527 2,286 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 175,863 18,023 10.2 % 55 % $ 392 1,542 Economic Consulting 206,103 15,808 7.7 % 60 % $ 610 1,110 Technology(1) 90,645 6,565 7.2 % N/M N/M 714 Strategic Communications(1) 86,600 13,808 15.9 % N/M N/M 981 $ 894,924 $ 98,949 11.1 % 6,633 Unallocated Corporate (25,206 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,743 8.2 % Year Ended December 31, 2024 Corporate Finance $ 1,391,206 $ 244,356 17.6 % 58 % $ 510 2,286 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 690,211 86,717 12.6 % 57 % $ 390 1,542 Economic Consulting 863,557 109,498 12.7 % 66 % $ 584 1,110 Technology(1) 417,637 58,541 14.0 % N/M N/M 714 Strategic Communications(1) 336,041 49,969 14.9 % N/M N/M 981 $ 3,698,652 $ 549,081 14.8 % 6,633 Unallocated Corporate (145,396 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 403,685 10.9 %

____________

N/M Not meaningful (1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,



2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 270,871 $ 280,088 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 45,764 43,910 Amortization of intangible assets 3,479 4,183 Amortization of notes receivable 73,602 51,621 Provision for expected credit losses 42,836 50,315 Share-based compensation 39,324 38,436 Deferred income taxes 23,745 (16,605 ) Other 1,182 303 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (34,260 ) 18,340 Notes receivable, net of repayments (255,006 ) (99,892 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,611 ) (2,810 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 6,627 12,875 Income taxes (67,963 ) (29,441 ) Accrued compensation 29,631 43,503 Billings in excess of services provided (12,089 ) 271 Net cash provided by operating activities 152,132 395,097 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and other (58,531 ) (35,408 ) Maturity of short-term investment — 25,246 Net cash used in investing activities (58,531 ) (10,162 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 1,280,000 600,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (915,000 ) (600,000 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (858,681 ) (10,217 ) Share-based compensation tax withholdings (18,545 ) (19,021 ) Proceeds on stock option exercises 1,392 10,887 Deposits and other 358 2,968 Net cash used in financing activities (510,476 ) (15,383 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 21,473 (12,281 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (395,402 ) 357,271 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 660,493 303,222 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 265,091 $ 660,493

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com