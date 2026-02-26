[Latest] Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.21 Billion by 2035 at a 5.32% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Chromatog, and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Laboratory Informatics Market was valued at approximately USD 4.89 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 5.15 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 8.21 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.32% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Market Size and Growth

According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the global laboratory informatics market was estimated at USD 5.15 billion in 2026 and is expected to hit around USD 8.21 billion by 2035. It is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% from 2026 to 2035.

Laboratory informatics market drivers include an upsurge in the adoption of cloud-based solutions, lab automation, and stern regulatory compliance needs. The life sciences sector leads the market. Notable shift in the direction of cloud-based systems for improved flexibility, scalability, and cost savings is the unique selling point of the market. Cybersecurity incidents like the June 2024 Synnovis ransomware attack are intensifying emphasis on 24-hour backup cycles and hardened cloud architectures.

What are the factors that have made significant contributions to the growth of the laboratory informatics market?

Rise in complexity and volume of laboratory data is the factor basically contributing to the growth of the laboratory informatics market. Advancements in proteomics, genomics, precision medicine, and high-throughput screening are resulting in an explosion of unstructured as well as structured data that needs to be precisely captured, analysed, and stored. Conventionally fragmented or paper-based digital systems no longer suffice, thereby prompting the laboratories to go for integrated informatics solutions like scientific data management systems (SDMS). Plus, strict quality and regulatory compliance needs across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food safety, clinical diagnostics, and environmental testing are catalyzing demand for systems ascertaining traceability, integrity, and electronic documentation.

The other factor adding to the growth of the laboratory informatics market includes laboratory operations witnessing digital transformation, which encompasses cloud computing, automation, and AI integration. Small-, mid-, and large-sized laboratories find the cloud-based platforms attractive due to their cost-efficiency, scalability, simpler system upgrades, and cloud computing capabilities. Also, the requirement of interoperability amongst enterprise resource planning (ERP), laboratory instruments, and healthcare IT infrastructure improves workflow efficiency.

Browse the full "Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report

Segment Insights

By Product



The laboratory information management systems (LIMS) hold the largest share of the laboratory informatics market. This is attributed to the rising demand for automation and efficient data management in laboratories across numerous industries like life sciences, healthcare, farming, and food & beverage verticals. LIMS solutions do offer various substantial functionalities, including data analysis, sample tracking, regulatory and compliance standards, integration with laboratory instruments, and improving precision, productivity, and data integrity.



By Delivery Mode



The cloud-based segment led the laboratory informatics market in 2025 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to its dependability, scalability, affordability, and well-versed capabilities in meeting expanded computational and storage demands regarding healthcare. In October 2023, Sapio Sciences launched Sapio Jarvis, which consolidates lab data and integrates it to speed up the drug development processes by using AI and advanced analytics.



By Component



The services segment leads the laboratory informatics market by component. It is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR in this regard during the forecast period. This is credited to the need for expandable, flexible, and simple-to-use service-oriented LIMS for efficient process and data management. The services provided include social analytics, compliance, preventive and predictive maintenance, manufacturing analytics, and benchmarking. Also, software devised for laboratory informatics is capable of performing critical functions like data storage, capture, analysis, and interpretation.



By End-use



By end use, the life sciences segment dominates the laboratory informatics market. This is attributed to the rising demand for laboratory informatics in the life sciences vertical for developing innovative products, improving their quality, and enhancing operational efficiency. The laboratory informatics systems allow for managing large quantities of data effectively and breaking down silos related to research as well as discovery. The research labs and hospitals are also adopting LIMS owing to the increased application scope for workflow management.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 5.15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 8.21 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.89 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.32% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035

Regional Insights

North America dominates the laboratory informatics market due to speedy technological advancements inclusive of digital communication. Also, innovations like AI, cloud computing, and ML are refurbishing data efficiency and analysis, which are necessary for healthcare, environmental testing, and likewise. Compliance with FDA, HIPAA, and CLIA calls for strong informatics systems to ensure data validation, security, and precise reporting.

Due to growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry, we expect Asia Pacific to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In April 2024, Autoscribe Informatics, Inc. did announce expanding its customer network all across the Asia Pacific by opening a branch in Australia.

Competitive Landscape

Abbott

Agilent technologies, Inc.

IDBS

LabLynx, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare

McKesson Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Computing Solutions, Inc.

com (LabSoft LIMS)

Ovation

LABTRACK

AssayNet Inc.

Others

Recent Developments

In September 2025: LabWare, Inc. announced that it had released Clinical Health Solution 5.06. The update does improve capabilities pertaining to management of public health laboratory operations and clinical diagnostics.

The Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Others

By Delivery Mode

Web-based

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Component

Software

Service

By End-use

Life Sciences

CROs

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries

Oil & Gas

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

