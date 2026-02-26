North American Niobium Adds Sabot to Technical Review Pipeline

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initial prospecting results and geological observations suggest that the broader area encompassing North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp.’s (CSE: NIOB) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (FSE: KS82.F) Bardy, Blanchette and Sabot projects in Québec may be comparable in style to the large rare-earth element (REE) deposits found in Greenland. As such, the Company has begun a technical review aimed at assessing Sabot’s potential to be incorporated into near-term exploration planning alongside the priority Bardy and Blanchette projects.

Highlights

Sabot added to near-term technical review pipeline based on recent prospecting results and geological context; Sabot is adjacent to the Company’s priority Bardy and Blanchette properties, supporting operational and logistical efficiencies

Prospecting grab sample (G170073) returned 0.155% total rare earth oxides (TREO) and 313.12 parts per million of magnet rare earth oxides (MREO), including 76.72 parts per million praseodymium (Pr) and 228.61 parts per million neodymium (Nd)

Geological setting at Sabot includes an alkaline intrusion in contact with metasediments; textures observed in the intrusion suggest interaction between the alkaline magma and the metasedimentary host rocks - conditions that may have been ideal for the formation of a rare earth element (REE) and/or other critical element deposit

Conceptual exploration targets include potential silica-rich roof/contact zones and/or upper portions of an alkaline system that may be associated with REE mineralization and other elements such as Niobium; additional surface work is required to refine and prioritize targets

North American Niobium’s 100% owned Sabot Project is approximately 45 kilometres northwest of the La Tuque Municipality in Québec. Although the Company’s exploration strategy in the province has consistently focused on its Bardy, Blanchette, and Seigneurie projects, Sabot is close to Bardy and Blanchette. It benefits from existing regional access and the Company’s established stakeholder engagement efforts in the area. Sabot’s location supports a coordinated approach to target development and potential drill planning, subject to review and approvals.

Sabot prospecting grab sample returns elevated rare earth element values

A prospecting grab sample collected during Q4 2025 returned elevated rare earth element values. Results are summarized below.

Table 1: Sabot Prospecting Grab Sample (Selected Result). MREO in this release refers to the combined content of Nd + Pr + Dy + Tb (reported in ppm) whereas TREO refers to total rare earth oxides.

Sample ID Project Rock Type TREO (%) MREO (ppm)* Pr (ppm) Nd (ppm) G170073 Sabot Granite 0.155 313.12 76.72 228.61



Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization hosted on the Project.

Geologic rationale and conceptual targeting

The Company has identified a syenitic intrusion in contact with silica-rich metasediments (the Wabamask metasedimentary complex is associated with quartzites) near the Sabot Prospect area. The intrusion is interpreted as part of a regional alkaline syenitic complex (~1019-1025 Ma) and is younger than the niobium–rare earth element pegmatite occurrences observed at Bardy and Blanchette (~1060-1070 Ma), suggesting that at least two temporally distinct Nb–REE mineralizing events are present within NIOB’s area of interest in the Grenville Proterozoic belt. Uranium-lead (U-Pb) age dating was completed in 2018 by the late Jean David (report MB201817).

Government geologists in the field observed the presence of sedimentary xenoliths within the syenitic intrusions, which indicates interaction between the alkaline magma and the silica-rich country host rocks. This geological setting has proven to be associated with major deposits, such as the Motzfeldt Project in Greenland.

Alkaline intrusion-related REE systems like the Motzfeldt Project can be large-tonnage in some cases. Motzfeldt has reported a large, inferred resource at the Aries deposit (JORC-compliant), cited in public disclosure as 340 million tonnes grading 0.26% TREO, 0.185% Nb 2 0 5 and 0.46% ZrO 2 . The Company emphasizes that mineralization, resources, or deposits on other properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Sabot, and such comparisons are provided for geological context only.

On Sabot, the southern contact at the centre of the property of the Syenite intrusion (Rheaume Intrusive Suite) is associated with bottom-lake sediment anomalies (approx. 90th percentile) in La–Nb–Y (as compiled by the Government of Québec, report PRO 2009-03). These three elements can be indicative of REE-bearing syenitic intrusions. Finally, the syenite and the metasediments are associated with REE anomalies. This observation is conceptual and requires follow-up work, including additional geochemical coverage and geological validation.

At this stage, the Company’s working interpretation is equally conceptual: Sabot may represent an upper portion of an alkaline system and/or a silica-rich roof/contact zone, either of which can be prospective environments for REE mineralization, and other critical elements such as Niobium, in certain geological settings. The Company cautions that additional geochemical and geological work is required to refine these conceptual targets and to assess the extent, style, and continuity of any potential mineralization.

Figure 1: Sabot is located in the vicinity of the Blanchette and Bardy properties, immediately north of the Blanchette project, approximately 45 km northwest of La Tuque; across the area shown, multiple rare earth element (REE) prospects are present, some of which are associated with elevated niobium values and occur in spatial association with several alkaline intrusive suites.

Please click to view image



“While Sabot was not initially an immediate priority for the Company, results from our recent prospecting program, together with the geological setting, appear to warrant additional work,” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of North American Niobium. “Over the coming weeks, our technical team will review Sabot alongside our Québec portfolio to determine the most effective next steps ahead of any drilling decisions.”

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Québec’s Grenville Province. The Québec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

The Company also wishes to acknowledge and pay tribute to the late Jean David for his important contributions to Québec geoscience, including the U–Pb geochronological work referenced herein.

