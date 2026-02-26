Veterinary Biomarkers Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Biomarkers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Veterinary Biomarkers Market is projected to expand from USD 1.11 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.31 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 12.99%.

Veterinary biomarkers, defined as biological molecules, genes, or specific characteristics, function as indicators of normal biological processes, pathogenic changes, or responses to pharmacological treatments in animals. The market's growth is largely fueled by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in animals and a growing need for precise, non-invasive diagnostics in fields such as oncology and cardiology. This upward trend is reinforced by the significant rise in the companion animal population, creating a demand for specialized health monitoring solutions. For example, 'FEDIAF' reported in '2024' that '91 million European households owned at least one pet', highlighting the extensive consumer base driving the need for early disease detection capabilities.

Despite these positive drivers, the market faces considerable obstacles due to the substantial costs involved in validating and commercializing biomarkers. These high expenses typically result in costly diagnostic tests, which can be financially burdensome for pet owners and smaller veterinary clinics in developing regions. Consequently, these economic factors limit the broad adoption of such diagnostic tools and restrict overall market accessibility.

Market Drivers

The marked increase in veterinary healthcare spending serves as a key accelerator for the adoption of sophisticated biomarker solutions. As owners increasingly treat their pets as family members, there is a heightened willingness to pay for premium medical services, including intricate diagnostic tests for chronic ailments such as cardiac disease and cancer.

This financial readiness enables veterinary clinics to incorporate expensive biomarker assays into standard practice, elevating them from specialized research instruments to vital clinical resources. Citing the American Pet Products Association's '2024 Dog and Cat Report' from June 2025, total U.S. pet industry spending hit $152 billion in 2024, demonstrating the immense financial backing of this sector. This enhanced purchasing power directly supports the commercial sustainability of new biomarker panels, facilitating broader access to early disease detection for animal owners.

Additionally, technological progress in diagnostic biomarker analysis acts as a secondary major driver, facilitating swift and precise disease profiling at the point of care. Developments in molecular diagnostics and immunoassay platforms have simplified the identification of specific biological markers, permitting veterinarians to implement real-time, evidence-based treatment strategies without total dependence on external labs. This transition is reflected in the financial success of leading companies commercializing these innovations. For example, Idexx Laboratories announced in February 2025, within their 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results', a total revenue of $3.898 billion, fueled by consistent demand for diagnostic tools. Moreover, the market opportunity reaches beyond North America; as noted by UK Pet Food in 2024, 17.2 million UK households owned a pet, establishing a significant European audience for these advanced diagnostic technologies.

Market Challenges

The heavy financial load required for biomarker validation and commercialization acts as a major constraint on the Global Veterinary Biomarkers Market. Producers face high costs during research and regulatory approval stages, forcing them to adopt premium pricing strategies to secure a return on investment. This pricing structure is passed on to the end-user, leading to diagnostic tests that are frequently too costly for standard clinical use. As a result, the uptake of these high-precision tools is hindered, as veterinarians often hesitate to suggest diagnostics that might surpass their clients' financial limits.

Such economic barriers restrict market growth by limiting the use of advanced biomarkers to wealthy pet owners or specialized referral hospitals, preventing them from becoming standard practice in general veterinary care. The market faces difficulty scaling when the intended consumer base is unable to afford these premium prices. Data from the 'American Pet Products Association' indicates that in '2024', 'spending on veterinary care and product sales in the U.S. totaled $39.8 billion'. This level of current spending highlights the substantial financial burden already placed on pet owners, making it difficult to introduce further expensive diagnostic options into the market.

Market Trends

The rise of Veterinary Liquid Biopsy Solutions is revolutionizing the oncology landscape by allowing for the non-invasive identification of circulating tumor nucleosomes and DNA. This development meets a vital market demand for straightforward, accessible screening instruments capable of detecting common cancers like hemangiosarcoma and lymphoma, bypassing the need for complex invasive tissue biopsies. The commercial uptake of these innovative assays is gaining speed as veterinarians incorporate them into standard routines for early disease surveillance. For example, VolitionRx Limited reported in March 2025, within their 'Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results', sales of roughly 120,000 Nu.Q Vet Cancer Tests in 2024, indicating a marked rise in the clinical application of blood-based cancer screening methods.

Concurrently, the growth of Preventive Wellness and Screening Programs is moving the market focus from reactive treatment to proactive health maintenance. Veterinary clinics are increasingly including biomarker panels in standard wellness check-ups for asymptomatic animals, seeking to identify sub-clinical cardiac or renal issues before symptoms appear. This strategic shift is increasing diagnostic usage rates per visit, separate from appointments for illness. Evidence of this rise in proactive testing is seen in recent data; Idexx Laboratories noted in their 'Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call' in August 2024 that diagnostic frequency per wellness visit grew by 100 basis points year-over-year, highlighting the successful incorporation of preventive screening measures into routine veterinary practice.

