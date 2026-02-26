Vericel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $276.3 Million, with MACI Revenue Growth of 21% to $239.5 Million

Net Income Growth of 59% to $16.5 Million

Fourth Quarter Total Revenue and MACI Revenue Growth of 23%

Record Fourth Quarter Gross Margin of 79% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40%

Conference Call Today at 8:30am Eastern Time

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue growth of 23% to $92.9 million

MACI ® net revenue growth of 23% to $84.1 million

net revenue growth of 23% to $84.1 million Burn Care net revenue of $8.8 million

Gross margin of 79%

Net income increased 17% to $23.2 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $37.3 million, or 40% of revenue

Approximately $200 million in cash and investments, and no debt





Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $276.3 million

MACI net revenue growth of 21% to $239.5 million

Burn Care net revenue of $36.8 million

Gross margin of 74%

Net income increased 59% to $16.5 million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $70.9 million, or 26% of revenue

Operating cash flow of $52 million





Business Highlights and Updates

Record fourth quarter total revenue and MACI revenue

Highest number of MACI implants, implanting surgeons, surgeons taking biopsies and MACI biopsies in any quarter since launch in the fourth quarter

MACI revenue growth of 20% or more for the third consecutive year

Completed MACI sales force expansion

Approximately1,000 MACI Arthro ® trained surgeons to date

trained surgeons to date Initiated MACI Ankle™ MASCOT clinical study

Remain on track to begin MACI commercial manufacturing in new facility in 2026

On track to submit MACI marketing authorization application to U.K. MHRA in 2026





“The Company delivered outstanding financial and business results in the fourth quarter, as we generated strong revenue and profit growth and completed a number of key business initiatives,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “We are entering 2026 with a great deal of momentum and expect another year of high revenue and profit growth, an inflection in cash generation, and continued progress on our long-term growth initiatives.”

2026 Financial Guidance

Total revenue of $316 to $326 million

MACI revenue of $280 to $286 million

Gross margin of approximately 75%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 27%





Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Total net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased 23% to $92.9 million, compared to $75.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total net product revenue for the quarter included $84.1 million of MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue, $8.1 million of Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue, and $0.7 million of NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb) net revenue, compared to $68.3 million of MACI net revenue, $6.0 million of Epicel net revenue, and $1.0 million of NexoBrid net revenue, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $73.1 million, or 79% of net revenue, compared to $58.5 million, or 78% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $50.7 million, compared to $40.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased headcount and related employee expenses and additional costs related to the Company’s new Burlington facility, including depreciation and manufacturing start up activities for MACI.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $23.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $19.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $37.3 million, or 40% of net revenue, compared to $29.9 million, or 40% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.

Full-Year 2025 Results

Total net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 16% to $276.3 million, compared to $237.2 million in 2024. Total net product revenue for the year included $239.5 million of MACI net revenue, $32.1 million of Epicel net revenue and $4.7 million of NexoBrid net revenue, compared to $197.3 million of MACI net revenue, $36.6 million of Epicel net revenue and $3.3 million of NexoBrid net revenue in 2024.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $205.6 million, or 74% of net revenue, compared to $172.1 million, or 73% of net revenue, in 2024.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $194.6 million, compared to $167.6 million in 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased headcount and related employee expenses and additional costs related to the Company’s new Burlington facility, including depreciation and manufacturing start up activities for MACI.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $16.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $70.9 million, or 26% of net revenue, compared to $53.4 million, or 23% of net revenue, in 2024. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.

Conference Call Information

Today’s conference call will be available live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. Presentation slides for the conference call will be available on the webcast and on the website. A replay of the webcast will be available until February 25, 2027.

To participate by telephone, dial 800-330-6730 or +1-312-471-1351 if connecting from outside the U.S. When connected, please use passcode: 476633.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.

Epicel®, MACI® and MACI Arthro® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2026 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

GAAP v. Non-GAAP Measures

Vericel’s reported earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and represent earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vericel has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Vericel’s management believes that the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA described in this release, which includes adjustments for specific items that are generally not indicative of our core operations, provides additional information that is useful to investors in understanding Vericel’s underlying performance, business and performance trends, and helps facilitate period-to-period comparisons and comparisons of its financial measures with other companies in Vericel’s industry. However, the non-GAAP financial measures that Vericel uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Vericel cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties associated with our expectations regarding future revenue, growth in revenue, market penetration for MACI®, MACI Arthro®, Epicel®, and NexoBrid®, growth in profit, gross margins and operating margins, the ability to continue to scale our manufacturing operations to meet the demand for our cell therapy products, including the timely qualification of a new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Massachusetts, the ability to sustain profitability, contributions to adjusted EBITDA, the expected target surgeon audience, potential fluctuations in sales and volumes and our results of operations over the course of the year, timing and conduct of clinical trial and product development activities, timing and likelihood of the FDA’s potential approval of the use of MACI to treat cartilage defects in the ankle, the timing and likelihood of obtaining market approval for MACI in the United Kingdom, the estimate of the commercial growth potential of our products and product candidates, competitive developments, changes in third-party coverage and reimbursement, including recent and future healthcare reform measures and private payor initiatives, surgeon adoption of MACI Arthro, physician and burn center adoption of NexoBrid, labor strikes, supply chain disruptions or other events or factors that might affect our ability to manufacture MACI or Epicel or affect MediWound’s ability to manufacture and supply sufficient quantities of NexoBrid to meet customer demand, including but not limited to conflicts in the Middle East region involving Israel, negative impacts on the global economy and capital markets resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and political and military developments in South America, including those associated with potential further involvement by the U.S., changes in trade policies and regulations, including the potential for increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs or quotas, lingering effects of adverse developments affecting financial institutions, companies in the financial services industry or the financial services industry generally, changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures, the impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to our industry or to the broader landscape, including those included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the “OBBBA”), a U.S. government shutdown and global geopolitical tensions.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in Vericel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2026, and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date hereof and Vericel does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Eric Burns

ir@vcel.com

+1 (734) 418-4411

VERICEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Product sales, net $ 92,918 $ 75,376 $ 276,259 $ 237,224 Total revenue 92,918 75,376 276,259 237,224 Cost of product sales 19,790 16,877 70,660 65,117 Gross profit 73,128 58,499 205,599 172,107 Research and development 7,253 4,923 27,563 24,797 Selling, general and administrative 43,460 35,097 166,992 142,791 Total operating expenses 50,713 40,020 194,555 167,588 Income from operations 22,415 18,479 11,044 4,519 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,885 1,560 7,007 6,410 Interest expense (162 ) (154 ) (630 ) (614 ) Other (expense) income (36 ) 70 (44 ) 195 Total other income 1,687 1,476 6,333 5,991 Income before income taxes 24,102 19,955 17,377 10,510 Income tax expense 859 148 859 148 Net income $ 23,243 $ 19,807 $ 16,518 $ 10,362 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.38 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,591 49,469 50,340 48,848 Diluted 52,071 52,210 52,151 51,679





VERICEL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (GAAP)

TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 23,243 $ 19,807 $ 16,518 $ 10,362 Stock-based compensation expense 8,423 7,917 38,767 36,495 Depreciation and amortization 3,088 1,477 11,544 5,504 Net interest income (1,723 ) (1,406 ) (6,381 ) (5,796 ) Income tax expense 859 148 859 148 Pre-occupancy lease expense and tech transfer 3,391 1,924 9,571 6,725 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 37,281 $ 29,867 $ 70,878 $ 53,438





VERICEL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands - unaudited)

December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,092 $ 74,520 Restricted cash — 10,529 Short-term investments 37,407 41,693 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $13 and $10, respectively) 84,634 61,375 Inventory 17,560 17,373 Other current assets 7,744 7,287 Total current assets 247,437 212,777 Property and equipment, net 108,397 103,161 Intangible assets, net 5,625 6,250 Right-of-use assets 64,774 70,098 Long-term investments 61,395 39,880 Other long-term assets 341 556 Total assets $ 487,969 $ 432,722 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,828 $ 23,848 Accrued expenses 19,236 17,065 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,969 9,257 Other current liabilities 116 116 Total current liabilities 49,149 50,286 Operating lease liabilities 82,284 89,593 Other long-term liabilities 1,896 876 Total liabilities 133,329 140,755 Total shareholders’ equity 354,640 291,967 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 487,969 $ 432,722



