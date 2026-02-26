Electric Vehicle Charger Market Size Worth USD 212.18 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global electric vehicle charger market size accounted for USD 18.87 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 24.16 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 212.18 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 27.38% from 2026 to 2035. The growth of this market is driven by a surge in electric vehicle adoption and strict carbon reduction mandates.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Key Takeaways

The electric vehicle (EV) charger market is valued at $18.87 billion in 2025.

It is projected to grow to $212.18 billion by 2035.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.38% from 2026 to 2035.

Asia Pacific leads the global market, holding the highest market share of 38% in 2025.

By vehicle type, the plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) segment held the largest market share in 2025.

By charging type, the on-board segment captured the largest revenue share in 2025.

By end use, the residential segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2025.



Electric Vehicle Charger Market Growth Factors

The global electric vehicle (EV) charger market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years due to several key factors:

Rising Sales of Electric Vehicles: The surge in electric vehicle sales globally is a major driver for the market. Increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles and the growing shift towards cleaner energy solutions are contributing to this rise.

The surge in electric vehicle sales globally is a major driver for the market. Increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles and the growing shift towards cleaner energy solutions are contributing to this rise. Government Initiatives and Subsidies: Various governments, both in developed and developing nations, are offering incentives to accelerate EV adoption. For instance, the Canadian government provides a subsidy of approximately US$3,700 for purchasing electric vehicles, while Japan offers a subsidy of US$3,700 for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and US$1,800 for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). These subsidies play a crucial role in driving consumer adoption of EVs.

Various governments, both in developed and developing nations, are offering incentives to accelerate EV adoption. For instance, the Canadian government provides a subsidy of approximately US$3,700 for purchasing electric vehicles, while Japan offers a subsidy of US$3,700 for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and US$1,800 for (PHEVs). These subsidies play a crucial role in driving consumer adoption of EVs. Technological Advancements: Innovations in EV technology and charging infrastructure are accelerating market growth. Notable advancements include ultra-fast chargers, portable charging stations, load management with smart charging, automated payment systems, and bi-directional charging. These developments are expected to improve the convenience and efficiency of charging, thus fostering market growth.

Innovations in EV technology and charging infrastructure are accelerating market growth. Notable advancements include ultra-fast chargers, portable charging stations, load management with smart charging, automated payment systems, and bi-directional charging. These developments are expected to improve the convenience and efficiency of charging, thus fostering market growth. Environmental Concerns: The increasing dependence on biofuels has led to heightened air pollution levels, contributing to respiratory and other health issues. As a result, there is a growing push to reduce carbon footprints, shift to clean energy, and promote sustainable practices, all of which are driving the global EV charger market.

The increasing dependence on has led to heightened air pollution levels, contributing to respiratory and other health issues. As a result, there is a growing push to reduce carbon footprints, shift to clean energy, and promote sustainable practices, all of which are driving the global market. Consumer Awareness and Adoption of Advanced Technologies: Growing consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of vehicle emissions, along with increased environmental consciousness, improved standards of living, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies, is further fueling the demand for EV chargers worldwide.



What is Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger?

An EV charger is a device that manages safe, conductive transfer of electricity from the power grid to an EV battery. It manages the energy transfer, ensuring safe charging at home, work, or a public station. It centered upon the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, the surge in EV adoption, government policies, and the immediate need to alleviate range anxiety.

The market is pivoting towards high-speed DC charging solutions that enable smart bidirectional integration with sustainable energy and the grid. EV chargers are essential for removing dependency on fossil fuels by allowing vehicles to be powered by electricity from the grid.

Market Opportunity

The electric vehicle charger market is exploding due to the rise in EV adoption, huge government incentives for infrastructure, and technological advancement. With the rise of EV sales, there is an immediate requirement for a faster, accessible charging network, leading to massive investments in residential, commercial, and public chargers. Technological innovation and IoT-enabled solutions further improve the energy efficiency and convenience. The market is pivoting towards a strong interconnected network to back global transformation to green mobility, especially in the automotive sector.

Despite its tremendous potential, it faces major challenges like high capital investments, underdeveloped power grids, and a lack of standardization across markets that limits rapid growth. Soaring gas prices have highlighted the lower running costs of EVs, accelerating the transition to electric transport, which further boosts the market.

While home charging remains the primary method for most electric vehicle (EV) owners, the expansion of public charging infrastructure is becoming increasingly crucial to enable widespread EV adoption, particularly for urban residents and households without private parking access. According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Global EV Outlook 2024, over 1.3 million public charging points were added globally in 2024, marking a year-on-year growth of over 30%. The additions in 2024 alone were nearly equivalent to the total global stock of public chargers recorded in 2020. The same IEA report highlights that nearly two-thirds of the global growth in public charging points since 2020 has occurred in China, which now accounts for about 65% of global public charging points and approximately 60% of the electric light-duty vehicle stock.

Charger-to-vehicle ratios reveal significant structural differences in reliance on public charging. In China, there is more than one public charger per ten electric cars, whereas in the European Union, the ratio is approximately one charger per thirteen electric cars, reflecting higher access to home charging, which reduces the demand for public chargers.

Urban density, housing types, and advancements in charging speed are influencing deployment strategies. As systems mature and efficiency improves, fast and ultra-fast chargers are expanding rapidly to meet growing demand. These trends are reshaping the way public charging infrastructure is deployed to ensure broader access and faster charging options as the EV market continues to grow.

Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2035 USD 212.18 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 18.87 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 24.16 Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 27.38% Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market Europe Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Charging Type, End User, Geography Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Charger Market Size and Growth 2026 to 2035

The Asia Pacific electric vehicle (EV) charger market size is estimated at USD 7.17 billion in 2025 and is predicted to be worth around USD 78.51 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 27.04% from 2026 to 2035.

Why Is Asia-Pacific Dominating the Electric Vehicle Charger Market?

Asia-Pacific dominated the electric vehicle charger market with a 38% share in 2025. It dominates this market due to robust government policies, massive investments in infrastructure, a surge in EV adoption, and a robust manufacturing supply chain. This market is further driven by substantial subsidies, standardized charging technology, and public-private collaboration. This market is boosted by quick adoption of smart cities and wireless charging technology. The presence of major EV charger manufacturers and raw material access minimizes the cost and accelerates deployment.

Which Region is experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Electric Vehicle Charger Market?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This market is witnessing rapid growth due to the surge in adoption of EVs, massive federal funding, and huge private investments in the DC fast charging network. This growth is fueled by a surge in consumer demand and strict regulation on new ICE vehicles. Infrastructure is expanding through partnerships between corporations and government, making charging more accessible in public locations. Enhancement in charging speed and user interface makes charging more efficient, which further accelerates the market in this region.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Segmental Insights

Vehicle Type Insights

Which Vehicle Type Dominated the Electric Vehicle Charger Market?

The plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) segment dominated the electric vehicle charger market by holding the largest market share in 2025. It dominates this market due to the rise in consumer demand for transitional vehicles, which offer both flexibility and efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. There is a surge in demand for home and public chargers due to the rapid adoption of plug-in hybrid vehicles supported by government incentives. PHEV batteries are designed for short-distance electric commuting, leading to high usage of home and workplace charging infrastructure. The growth is further boosted by cost-efficient and environmental regulation.

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is anticipated to foresee the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is witnessing rapid growth due to an increase in adoption rate, huge government incentives for infrastructure, and an immediate need for faster, more accessible charging to overcome range anxiety. The automotive market is pivoting towards all-electric lineups, leading to a surge in demand for convenient home and public charging. Advancement in technology allows shorter charging times and improves efficiency, which further accelerates the market.

Charging Type Insights

How did the On-Board Chargers Segment hold the Largest Share in the Electric Vehicle Charger Market?

The on-board charger segment held the largest share in the electric vehicle charger market in 2025. It leads this market as it is a crucial component for AC charging, facilitating EVs plugging into home and public charging stations. Its dominance is further propelled by the rise in EV sales, the requirement for affordable daily charging solutions, and advancements in power electronics. It is leading this market, as they are cost-efficient, simple, efficient, and accessible.

The off-board chargers’ segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing tremendous growth due to its ability to reduce range anxiety with 10–30-minute, high-speed charging, far surpassing standard AC methods. This market is driven by an increase in the adoption of long-range EVs, government incentives for public charging infrastructure, and the need for compact, high-capacity charging hubs.

End-User Insights

Why the Residential Segment Is Dominating the Electric Vehicle Charger Market

The residential segment was the most dominant in the global EV charger market in 2025. It leads this market due to its convenience, lower cost installation, and energy-efficient smart technology. It provides readily available infrastructure that minimizes the dependency on public charging. The surge in EV adoption leads to an increase in demand for home-based charging solutions. Residential charging is a more reliable, crucial, and faster-to-deploy solution for everyday usage.

The commercial is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is witnessing immense growth due to a surge in demand for public, workplace, and fleet charging hubs. This market is propelled by huge investments in fast-charging infrastructure, government mandates for eco-friendly infrastructure, rapid adoption of commercial EV fleets, and the need for smart, connected charging solutions in urban areas.

Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Delphi Automotive

Chroma ATE

Aerovironment Inc.

Silicon Laboratories

Chargemaster PLC

Schaffner Holdings AG

POD Point

Recent Development

In July 2025, EVERTA launched its first line of Made-in-India DC fast chargers. It aims to meet the charging needs of over four million electric vehicles by the end of the decade while capturing 15 percent of India's EV charging infrastructure market.

In May 2025, Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd. launched its next-generation DC fast charger, Harmony Direct 2.0, which runs through Harmony OS. It is equipped with sensor-based diagnostics and the AI-enabled Harmony Connect for remote charger management, minimizing downtime and maximizing station reliability

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Type

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



By Charging Type

On-board Charger

Off-board Charger

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-pacific

Middle and East Africa



