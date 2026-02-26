Lifetime Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and analysts may access the live conference call by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (USA) or 1-412-317-5195 (International). In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the investor relations website here.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 10206396.

Additionally, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, to be held at The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA from March 22-24, 2026, and will be available for one-on-one and small-group meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with Lifetime’s management, please contact your ROTH representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

