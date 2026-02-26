Geotab data shows collisions down by over a third in North America over the last five years

OAKVILLE, ON and ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking its 25th anniversary, Geotab today released its 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report, titled "Navigating the crossroads of resilience and reinvention." Drawing from a massive anonymized dataset of nearly 6 million connected vehicle subscriptions and 100 billion daily data points, the report identifies a perfect storm of inflation, high interest rates, and a cycle of mass fleet asset retirement referred to as the pandemic echo, facing the fleet sector.

The 2026 analysis reveals an inflection point for the industry. While operational efficiency remains a priority, resilience — the ability to absorb market shocks without losing momentum, has emerged as the primary survival strategy.

"The industry is navigating a perfect storm of economic pressure, but the data shows that fleets are responding with incredible adaptability," said Mike Branch, VP of Data & Analytics at Geotab. "Whether it is rightsizing assets to combat the repercussions of the pandemic, or using generative AI to identify maintenance failures before they happen, our customers are proving that data is the ultimate defensive layer against volatility."

The Pandemic Echo in Asset Management

Fleets are currently managing a mass replacement of assets acquired during the pandemic. The report highlights that the 2021 Ford Transit, the top-acquired vehicle of its era, became the most retired model in 2025, confirming a strict four-year replacement cycle for high-utilization vans. Data suggests many fleets are sitting on idle capital; on average, vehicles are active only 186 days per year, prioritizing availability over optimized total cost of ownership (TCO). While repair speeds have improved by up to 25% year-over-year, breakdown frequency has risen, necessitating proactive health monitoring.

The Global EV Divergence

The transition to electric vehicles continues to show stark regional contrasts. While EVs make up 10.8% of all Geotab-connected vehicles in the UK and 8.0% in the EU, the U.S. trails significantly at 1.6%. Lack of confidence remains a hurdle in North America, evidenced by underutilization and "panic-charging"; 65% of North American EVs are charged before their battery drops below 50%. Despite this, the operational reality is promising: 53% of heavy-duty and 56% of medium-duty depot-based diesel trucks currently operate within existing EV range capabilities.

Safety: Impact of the Riskiest 10%

Geotab’s longitudinal analysis shows significant long-term progress in road safety across the continent. Over a five-year period (2021–2025), the U.S. and Canada saw a 38.7% reduction in collisions per million miles. What’s more, on a global scale, active users of Geotab’s safety solutions achieve 28.7% fewer collisions than non-users, proving that internal discipline can mitigate even the most challenging external driving environments.

Safety risk remains highly concentrated. Modeling reveals that the riskiest 10% of drivers account for 1 in 5 collisions and are 7.4 times more likely to crash than the safest drivers. Speeding remains a critical precursor to accidents. Severe speeding (20% above the limit) was found to trigger a 7-fold surge in collision probability within just five seconds.

AI Shifts from Reporting to Strategy

Generative AI is reshaping fleet management, moving users from simple administrative reporting to "conversational partnerships." Data from Geotab Ace shows that 65% of AI queries now focus on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency, indicating a shift toward strategic decision-making rather than simple hindsight reporting.

Read the full report for a detailed look at the new reality of commercial transportation: https://www.geotab.com/resources/ebook/state-of-commercial-transportation-2026/

About the Report

The 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report is based on primary trends observed during 2024 and 2025, supported by longitudinal studies extending back to 2021.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation, video telematics and asset tracking solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation.

