StoneX Digital Launches Digital Asset Lending Capability

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that StoneX Digital, a division of StoneX, has launched a digital asset lending capability, expanding the firm’s existing brokerage and financing services for institutional clients.

StoneX Digital connects institutional clients to digital asset markets through spot execution, listed products, such as exchange-traded funds and futures, and financing solutions within a single institutional framework. The introduction of this lending capability extends those services and aims to support clients seeking additional liquidity and capital efficiency while maintaining exposure to digital assets within broader trading and investment strategies.

Institutional market participants increasingly require financing tools that align with both digital and traditional asset workflows. StoneX developed this capability to meet that demand and build on infrastructure that already supports digital asset execution alongside exchange-traded products and derivatives.

“Clients are seeking efficient ways to access liquidity while maintaining exposure to digital assets,” said Brian Mulcahy, CEO of StoneX Digital. “This lending capability builds on StoneX’s existing brokerage and risk management infrastructure and supports clients integrating digital asset financing into their broader portfolio strategies.”

The initial collateral for this program will be Bitcoin, however, StoneX plans to extend eligibility to additional large-cap digital assets over time as client demand develops. StoneX structures each transaction to support disciplined collateral management and defined risk parameters.

StoneX Digital launched in June 2022 to provide institutional clients with digital asset trading tools and market access within a regulated framework. StoneX continues to expand these capabilities in response to client demand for integrated digital asset services aligned with established financial market standards.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400 employees serve over 80,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents.

