CUSIP Global Services Launches Voluntary Carbon Market CUSIP Request Mechanism for Registries, Onboards EcoRegistry

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the launch of a direct request mechanism enabling individual voluntary carbon market (VCM) registries to request CUSIPs for carbon credits. EcoRegistry, a leading registration platform for environmental assets, has become the first to integrate the VCM CUSIP request process allowing all VCM projects listed on its platform to be linked to a CUSIP.

This direct integration of VCM CUSIPs improves the transparency, interoperability and traceability of VCM carbon credits throughout their lifecycles. The initiative builds on CGS’ alliance with BeZero Carbon, the independent carbon ratings agency, to create unique identifiers for carbon credits.

These VCM CUSIPs operate in a similar fashion to the nine-character, alphanumeric CUSIP security identifiers that capture the unique attributes relevant for financial securities. Now, through a direct integration to the CUSIP request mechanism, VCM projects listed on EcoRegistry will be able to request VCM CUSIPs for their carbon credit initiatives.

“The foundation of every financial transaction, whether it is a stock sale, a bond issue or a carbon credit, is being able to accurately, consistently and instantly identify the underlying asset and its core structure. We deliver that standardized transparency to global financial markets every day, and we are honored to share that expertise with VCM participants,” said Darren Purcell, CGS Regional Head – EMEA. “By incorporating VCM CUSIPs into the core registration workflow, EcoRegistry is helping to set a new standard for transparency and institutional rigor in the VCM ecosystem.”

“Interoperability is the key that unlocks true transparency,” said Juan Dura, CEO, EcoRegistry. “By working together with CGS, we are bridging the critical gap between environmental assets and global financial markets, making it possible to verify, track and validate VCM projects with the same robust infrastructure and end-to-end traceability used in traditional securities markets.”

For more information on CUSIP identifiers for VCM projects, please click here.

About EcoRegistry

EcoRegistry provides innovative digital MRV and registry infrastructure for the global carbon markets. Since day one, we have powered Cercarbono—one of the world's leading Independent Crediting Programs—enabling the transparent creation and management of environmental assets across both voluntary and regulatory sectors.

About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

