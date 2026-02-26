Real Mushrooms Acquires Mushroom Science, Uniting to Advance Integrity and Transparency in Functional Mushroom Supplements

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Mushrooms , a global leader in organic mushroom extracts, has acquired Mushroom Science , one of North America’s earliest pioneers in functional mushroom supplements. This landmark acquisition brings together two companies aligned in their values, sourcing philosophy and quality standards, and positions Real Mushrooms at the center of an unmatched ecosystem for mushroom education, innovation and wellness.

Key Highlights

Continuing the Legacy of Innovation in Functional Mushroom Science: Founded in 2015 by Skye Chilton and his father, Jeff Chilton, Real Mushrooms is built on decades of expertise in organic mushroom cultivation and extraction. Mushroom Science, established in 1994 by the late John Seleen, was among the first to educate North American consumers about the differences between supplements made of actual mushrooms versus mycelium fermented grain alternatives.

Founded in 2015 by Skye Chilton and his father, Jeff Chilton, Real Mushrooms is built on decades of expertise in organic mushroom cultivation and extraction. Mushroom Science, established in 1994 by the late John Seleen, was among the first to educate North American consumers about the differences between supplements made of actual mushrooms versus mycelium fermented grain alternatives. Elevating Quality with a Commitment to Ingredient Purity, Integrity and Transparency: This transaction brings together industry pioneers with a shared commitment to formulating genuinely effective, 100% organic mushroom supplements. Both companies use only pure extracted mushrooms in their products, never fillers of mycelium-fermented grain. Real Mushrooms sets the standard in an industry heavily influenced by misleading labels and marketing materials, and the proliferation of mycelium-fermented grain products claiming to be mushrooms.

Ensuring Authenticity and Efficacy through Rigorous Testing and Third-Party Validation: Scientific validation, truth in labelling and consumer education are shared core values of Real Mushrooms and Mushroom Science. All products are third-party tested with validated levels of active compounds, such as beta-glucans, clearly listed on every label. Real Mushrooms has been named “ Best Mushroom Supplement Company ” by ConsumerLab for five consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to consumer trust and safety.





A New Era of Functional Mushroom Leadership

By acquiring Mushroom Science, Real Mushrooms is doubling down on its mission to reshape the supplement industry’s understanding of fungi-based wellness. This focus on science-backed quality and ingredient integrity has earned Real Mushrooms a loyal following among health practitioners, consumers and wellness professionals, and makes the brand a beacon for those seeking transparency in natural health products.

“The consumer, their families and their pets are counting on our mushroom supplements to support their well-being. We have a duty to provide them with the purest and most effective products,” says Skye Chilton, CEO and co-founder of Real Mushrooms. “Mushroom Science founder John Seleen’s insistence on science-based extraction, potency and truth in labeling mirrors the very foundation Real Mushrooms was built on. We are honored to carry forward his legacy and his passion for quality, and now as one company, we can lead in helping consumers navigate this newer category of nutraceuticals that had been dogged by misinformation.”

“Our customers have always been at the heart of Mushroom Science. We built our reputation on clinically relevant extracts from real mushrooms, traditional hot water extraction and full transparency,” said Kyle Ruxton, President of Mushroom Science. “We are proud to endorse Real Mushrooms as the trusted source for our community going forward.”

A Win for Consumers and the Industry

Real Mushrooms’ approach is rooted in a simple but powerful principle: formulating genuinely effective, 100% organic, mushroom supplements without grains or fillers, and with validated levels of active compounds. This distinction is critical for consumers in a market where many products contain little actual mushroom content. Real Mushrooms ensures that every product delivers the full spectrum of naturally occurring active compounds, resulting in greater efficacy and product transparency. Real Mushrooms’ rigorous third-party testing and clear labeling empower consumers to make informed choices about their health.

Learn More

About Real Mushrooms

Real Mushrooms® is a family-owned company dedicated to providing premium, science-backed mushroom supplements such as Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps and specially-formulated mushroom blends. Founded by Skye Chilton and inspired by his father Jeff Chilton’s pioneering work, the company offers a full range of organic mushroom extracts, free from grains or fillers and with validated levels of active compounds. Real Mushrooms is committed to transparency, education, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.realmushrooms.com .

About Mushroom Science

Founded in 1994 by John Seleen, Mushroom Science is recognized for its clinically relevant extracts and traditional hot water extraction methods, delivering pure, effective mushroom products to health-conscious consumers and practitioners. Learn more at https://mushroomscience.com

Media Contact

Sarah Wilkinson

sarahw@realmushrooms.com

1-800-263-4387