Global Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market to Surpass USD 17.43 Billion by 2035 Due to the Surging Demand for Mental Health Therapeutics Worldwide – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 12.93 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% over 2026-2035. The market is growing as a result of rising awareness of psychological wellbeing, the prevalence of mental health disorders, and easier access to psychiatric care services.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 12.93 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 17.43 billion

CAGR: 3.03% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3130

The U.S. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market is estimated at USD 4.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.02% over 2026-2035. The high prevalence of mental health issues, extensive insurance coverage for psychiatric drugs, and a sophisticated mental healthcare infrastructure are the main reasons why the U.S. is the largest market for the treatment of anxiety and depression.

Rising Mental Health Disorder Prevalence and Awareness is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

As the global burden of depressive disorders, anxiety spectrum conditions, and pandemic-related mental health impacts for better access to psychiatric treatment and therapeutic intervention increases, rising mental health disorder prevalence and awareness take center stage as a growth driver for the market share of anxiety disorders and depression treatment. The market's foundation, the penetration of the anxiolytic and antidepressant markets, and the overall market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for mental wellness and symptom management.

Treatment Resistance and Medication Side Effects May Restrict Market Expansion

Since many patients who have access to psychiatric medications either experience insufficient symptom relief or encounter adverse reactions that affect medication compliance, treatment resistance and medication side effects of antidepressants and anxiolytics also limit the growth of the market for treating anxiety disorders and depression. For individuals with mental health disorders, this could result in treatment termination, a restricted therapeutic response, and a lower quality of life. In areas where there are few other treatment options and pharmaceutical pricing is an issue, and this leads to poor patient outcomes and slowed market growth.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Allergan plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

H. Lundbeck A/S

Alkermes plc

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drugs

The antidepressants segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 58.72% in 2025, owing to widespread clinical use as first-line therapy, extensive evidence base supporting efficacy, and strong physician prescribing preference for major depressive disorder treatment. The atypical antipsychotics segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 3.84% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing use in treatment-resistant depression globally.

By Indication

By 2025, the depression segment contributed the largest revenue share of 61.45% due to higher prevalence rates, longer treatment duration requirements and greater medication utilization intensity. The anxiety segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 3.28% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for generalized anxiety disorder treatment globally.

By Distribution Channel

The retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market with about 54.18%, owing to their widespread geographic accessibility. The online pharmacies segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 4.12% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as patients seek convenient home delivery options, discreet medication procurement, and competitive pricing advantages.

Need Any Customization Research on Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3130

Market Segmentation

By Drugs

Antidepressants

Anxiolytics

Anticonvulsants

Noradrenergic Agents

Atypical Antipsychotics

By Indication

Depression

Anxiety

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share of over 40.87% in 2025 of the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market due to an established mental healthcare system, comprehensive insurance coverage for psychiatric services, and increased societal awareness regarding the importance of mental health treatment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market with a CAGR of 4.23%, as the awareness about mental health conditions, government mental healthcare initiatives, and healthcare infrastructure development in developing nations is growing.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Eli Lilly and Company it expanded its depression treatment portfolio with next-generation antidepressant formulations featuring novel mechanism of action, aiming to improve treatment response rates and reduce side effect burden across its global patient population.

In May 2024, Pfizer Inc. launched an enhanced anxiety disorder treatment featuring improved dosing convenience and extended-release technology across major pharmaceutical markets, enhancing patient compliance, therapeutic consistency, and clinical outcome optimization.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRESCRIPTION AND TREATMENT UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze antidepressant prescription volumes, treatment duration, adherence levels, and first line versus second line therapy distribution to understand demand patterns.

– helps you analyze antidepressant prescription volumes, treatment duration, adherence levels, and first line versus second line therapy distribution to understand demand patterns. MENTAL HEALTH EPIDEMIOLOGY INDEX – helps you evaluate prevalence rates, diagnosis trends, screening adoption, and treatment resistant depression incidence to assess the addressable patient population.

– helps you evaluate prevalence rates, diagnosis trends, screening adoption, and treatment resistant depression incidence to assess the addressable patient population. MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT METRICS – helps you examine insurance coverage, generic versus branded usage, patient out of pocket costs, and parity law impact to determine affordability and access.

– helps you examine insurance coverage, generic versus branded usage, patient out of pocket costs, and parity law impact to determine affordability and access. CLINICAL OUTCOMES AND SAFETY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess remission rates, response timelines, and adverse event trends to measure treatment effectiveness and safety profile.

– helps you assess remission rates, response timelines, and adverse event trends to measure treatment effectiveness and safety profile. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the strength of key players based on product portfolio, pipeline progress, geographic presence, and recent developments.

Purchase Single User PDF of Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3130

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Drugs

6. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

7. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Channel

8. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/anxiety-disorders-and-depression-treatment-market-3130

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.