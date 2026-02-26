Anytime Fitness Celebrates Major Milestone

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Anytime Fitness (AF), a Purpose Brands’ company, announced a major milestone in the brand’s growth. Across its global franchise network, the brand averaged more than one new Anytime Fitness® opened per day throughout the entire calendar year – over 365 new clubs in 2025. Fifty-three of those clubs opened domestically.

Much of AF’s success came from international development, with new clubs opening across the Gulf Cooperation Council, including United Arab Emirates; Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are opening in 2026. Additional significant growth came from around the globe, including India, Malaysia, Australia, Japan and Austria. The brand recently won “Franchise of the Year” at the Beyond Activ World conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This trajectory puts Purpose Brands in an excellent position to hit its systemwide goal of 10 million members and 10,000 units by 2030.

"Achieving 365 club openings in 2025 validates our global expansion model and demonstrates the scalability of the Anytime Fitness system," said Tom Leverton, Chief Executive Officer, Purpose Brands. "This one-per-day tempo reflects years of strategic investment in master franchisee selection, operational infrastructure, and localized support systems. Our international team, led by Chief International Officer, Sander van den Born, has built a replicable framework that allows exceptional partners to execute at scale while maintaining brand standards. We’re thrilled that this trajectory positions us to benefit the health and well-being of millions of additional members worldwide."

"What makes this milestone meaningful isn't just the number; it's what it represents," said Stacy Anderson, Global Brand President, Anytime Fitness. "Opening more than one club per day means many entrepreneurs building businesses in their communities, millions of members finding their path to better health, and a brand that delivers consistency and quality no matter where you are in the world. I'm beyond proud of our team and franchisees for bringing this vision to life."

To accelerate the growth of all brands in the Purpose Brands portfolio, the company added new Chief Development Officer, Patricia Perry, in fourth quarter of 2025. Perry’s responsibilities include domestic development of Anytime Fitness as well as Orangetheory Fitness® (named “#1 Gym in America” in 2025 by USA Today Readers’ Choice awards), The Bar Method®, Basecamp Fitness® and Waxing the City®, all of which have new products and services rolling out in 2026. Perry will work alongside Purpose Brands’ van den Born, who is the head of international expansion, to meet the company's ambitious development goals.

Formerly, Perry served as Head of Development for Gala Capital Partners, Senior Vice President of Franchise and License for Bagel Brands, Vice President of Development for Edible Brands, and has also held executive franchise development roles at Blink Fitness and Krispy Kreme.

“We’re excited about Patricia’s leadership at a pivotal moment for our company,” said Leverton. “Her expertise in franchise development and passion for our brands will drive our next phase of growth and strengthen our position as a leader in the health and fitness industry."

About Anytime Fitness:

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging over 300 new clubs per year while serving more than 5 million members at more than 5,800 clubs in 40 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized health and wellness training, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it, all at a great value. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit https://anytimefitness.com.

About Purpose Brands, LLC:

Purpose Brands is the world’s largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.9 billion in revenue TTM, operating across 40 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry.