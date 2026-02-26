Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced that Amit Hasija, Chief Financial Officer, and Lorenz Muller, Chief Commercial Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, to take place March 2 - 4, 2026, in Boston.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on March 3rd at 9:10 AM EST. The webcast will be available to watch live and there will be a replay for approximately 90-days following the presentation on the News & Events section of Milestone's website www.milestonepharma.com.

If you are interested in meeting with the Milestone team during the conference, please reach out to your TD Cowen representative.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone’s lead product is CARDAMYST™ (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in development for the treatment of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Rebecca Novak, rnovak@milestonepharma.com