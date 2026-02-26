Yoolie Park joins Solésence, Inc. as Vice President of Brand Partnerships

Park brings over 20 years of industry experience to expand innovation and drive brand partner growth





ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that it has appointed Yoolie Park as Vice President of Brand Partnerships. In this role, Park will lead strategic relationships with emerging and established beauty brands, expanding Solésence’s ability to deliver fully integrated, turnkey solutions that accelerate speed to market while enabling brands to deploy more working capital toward marketing and growth initiatives.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Yoolie, a seasoned beauty executive, to Solésence’s leadership team,” said Kevin Cureton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solésence. “Her deep expertise in packaging and strong relationships with indie beauty brands will bring an added layer of innovation to our already best-in-class products.”

Park joins Solésence from Paklab, where she held the position of Executive Vice President and was responsible for identifying new business opportunities, overseeing and maintaining brand relationships, and leading packaging and product development initiatives. Prior to Paklab, she held leadership roles at other beauty packaging companies including APG, IPKG, and Nestfiller.

“I am excited to join Solésence during a transformative time for the beauty industry,” said Park. “Solésence’s relentless focus on innovation, from cutting-edge science to breakthrough product performance, positions the company as a catalyst for what’s next and makes it a premier partner for brands looking to push boundaries while staying true to their identity. I’m thrilled to work alongside the team to help our brand partners accelerate how they bring to market integrated products that resonate with today’s diverse consumer.”

