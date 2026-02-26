1847 Holdings Subsidiary CMD Secures Over $4 Million in New Contracts, Expanding Pipeline to $17.4 Million in Anticipated Q1–Q2 Project Awards

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: LBRA) (“1847” or the “Company”), a diversified acquisition holding company focused on identifying and monetizing overlooked, deep-value businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CMD, Inc. (“CMD”), has been awarded over $4 million in new contracts, with an additional pipeline of approximately $17.4 million in anticipated project awards expected in Q1 or Q2 2026.

Confirmed Contract Awards

CMD secured more than $4 million in new multifamily and tract home contract awards in February 2026. The Company highlights three major awards below, totaling approximately $2.8 million, with the remaining roughly $1.2 million coming from additional projects in the commercial and custom home segments.

Multifamily Project – Las Vegas, NV – CMD has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $1.9 million for a 281-unit multifamily development in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tract Home Project – Las Vegas, NV – CMD Finish Carpentry has been awarded a tract home project from a national homebuilder, comprising 42 lots in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contract is estimated at approximately $400,000.

Tract Home Project – Las Vegas, NV – CMD has been awarded a second tract home project from the same national homebuilder, comprising 53 lots in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contract is estimated at approximately $500,000. Management believes the back-to-back awards from this national homebuilder reflects a growing and strategic relationship, creating a strong foundation for expanded future work.

Project Award Pipeline

CMD currently maintains an active bid pipeline exceeding $160 million—the highest in the company’s history—across its multifamily, tract home, custom home, and commercial segments. The following four projects represent approximately $17.4 million of that pipeline and are anticipated to be awarded in Q1 or Q2 2026.

Although there can be no assurances that the Company will be awarded these projects, management is confident in the award of at least three of these four projects:

Multifamily Project – Las Vegas, NV – 364-unit development; proposal value of ~$7.6 million.

Multifamily Project – Las Vegas, NV – 300-unit development; proposal value of ~$3.2 million.

Multifamily Project – Las Vegas, NV – 380-unit development; proposal value of ~$3.6 million.

Multifamily Project – Las Vegas, NV – 381-unit development; proposal value of ~$3.0 million.

Additionally, CMD is also assuming responsibility for a 20-lot tract home development in St. George, Utah, with a national homebuilder following the exit of a previous subcontractor. Management believes the transition will strengthen its relationship with the builder and expand the Company’s presence in Utah and Nevada, where additional bids are pending. The Company expects this to position CMD for future development opportunities, with the potential to generate up to $1 million in incremental growth in 2026, supporting its targeted 20% year-over-year growth.

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented, “We are very pleased with the momentum CMD is building across both multifamily and tract home segments in the Las Vegas and St. George markets. We believe the award of nearly $2 million for a 281-unit multifamily project is a strong indicator of the growing demand for CMD’s services. Our back-to-back awards from a premier national homebuilder further underscore CMD’s growing reputation with top-tier builders.”

“Combined with assuming responsibility for an existing tract home development with another national homebuilder in Utah, we believe CMD is well positioned for meaningful revenue growth in 2026. The pipeline of anticipated near-term awards, drawn from an active bid pipeline exceeding $160 million — the largest in CMD’s history — reinforces our confidence in the Company’s trajectory and our broader strategy for sustainable expansion,” concluded Mr. Roberts.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTC: LBRA), a diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

