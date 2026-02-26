New Energy New York Announces RFP for up to $100k through Technical Assistance Program

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binghamton, NY: New Energy New York (NENY) announces a new round of Technical Assistance funding available to startups and small-to-medium-sized manufacturers in the battery and energy storage supply chain in the U.S.. This program is made possible by NENY at Binghamton University in collaboration with New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST).

The Technical Assistance Program catalyzes technology development and scale-up through grants to support utilization of qualified shared-use development, prototyping, testing and/or certification services and facilities in New York state. By advancing technology development and deployment, the program advances NENY’s mission for reshoring battery technology innovation and manufacturing in the U.S.

Who is eligible?

All applicant companies must be developing battery or energy storage solutions, and have a qualified service provider as their vendor. Eligible technologies span the entire supply chain, from materials to manufacturing, battery system management, power electronics, battery applications, safety, recycling and end-of-life.

All applicant companies must have a Unique Entity Identifier (SAM) from SAM.GOV or DUNS number.

All applicant companies must have at least one physical establishment location in New York state during the application process, program utilization and one year following program contract execution. The physical location can be:



Primary headquarters or principal place of business

Manufacturing facility

Research and development facility or location

An active New York state incubator membership

Track A (Startups; Awards up to $75k)

At the time of application, applicants must be a start-up company; this will be defined as companies who have raised no more than $2M in debt or equity funding from non-governmental sources, and have been in business for less than 5 years.



Track B (Small-to-medium-sized enterprises; Awards up to $100k)

The applicant company must be a small to medium-sized company; this will be defined as companies that have no more than 500 employees in New York state, and less than $5M in product sales revenue attributable to the subject product/technology in the previous fiscal year.



What funding is available?

Eligible applicant companies can receive support of up to $75,000 for Track A and up to $100,000 for Track B to defray costs associated with services for the development of battery and energy storage technologies at qualifying facilities, including, but not limited to:



Lab- and commercial-scale prototyping services;

Testing services;

Certification services;

Pilot-scale (non-commercial) contract manufacturing services.

The service providers will provide the detailed invoice to the program administrator for the services rendered to the client. Award funds will be disbursed directly to the service provider or testing facility. Note that there is a matching funding requirement which is in the RFP with more detailed information. Awards must be utilized within six months of signing of the program contract. More requirements are listed in the RFP.

When and where to learn more

Join an Information Webinar at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 to get a program overview, meet service providers and ask questions about the application process. Register here

Read the full Request for Proposals (RFP) on the NENY website.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10, 2026. The anticipated award timeframe will be in early Summer of 2026.

More information about NENY

New Energy New York (NENY) is an initiative funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Empire State Development to support the rapid growth of the U.S. battery and energy storage industry by establishing an innovation and manufacturing cluster in Upstate New York. NENY Coalition Members Binghamton University and New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST) seek to catalyze battery and energy storage technology innovation and commercialization in New York state through its programs and partnerships. NENY is a U.S. Economic Development Administration-designated Tech Hub and collaborates with the U.S. National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York to further its mission.