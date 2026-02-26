OMA SAVINGS BANK, PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 15.00 P.M. OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc commences a new plan period of the employee share savings plan

PLAN PERIOD 2026-2029, EMPLOYEE SHARE SAVINGS PLAN

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (“Company” or “OmaSp”) has decided to continue the employee share savings plan (“ESSP”) established in February 2024. The details of the new plan period correspond to the details of the previous plan periods.

The ESSP offers the personnel the opportunity to invest part of their regular salary in the Company’s shares. By encouraging employees to acquire and own shares in the Company, the Company seeks to align the objectives of shareholders and employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long term. The aim is also to support employee motivation and commitment as well as the Company’s corporate culture and management model.

The ESSP consists of annually commencing plan periods, each with a 12-month savings period followed by a holding period of approximately two years.

Under the ESSP, employees save part of their salary, and the savings are used to subscribe for Oma Savings Bank Plc shares (“savings shares”) twice a year in directed share issues arranged by the Company in connection with interim reports. The intention is that the shares will be offered for subscription in share issues at a discount of 10 per cent.

Participants have the opportunity to receive one free matching share (gross) per two savings shares or one savings share, depending on the achievement of the performance criteria. If the performance criteria are not fulfilled, the participants will receive one matching share per three savings shares. As a rule, the receipt of the matching shares is subject to continued employment and holding of savings shares for the holding period ending 31 March 2029. The third savings period starts on 1 April 2026 and ends on 31 March 2027.

The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and cash after the end of the holding period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward. The matching shares are freely transferable after they have been recorded on the participant’s book-entry account. Savings shares and matching shares are ordinary shares in Oma Savings Bank Plc entitling to dividends.

In accordance with financial sector legislation, the rewards for certain persons working in risk-taking positions will be paid in a deferred schedule so that the matching shares will be paid to the participants in five instalments over a period of approximately four years after the end of the holding period. In this case, the payment of the reward instalment is followed by a one-year retention period, during which the participant cannot transfer the shares paid as reward.

During the 2026–2029 plan period, the ESSP will be offered to approximately 610 employees of the Company, including members of the Management Team and the CEO.

The gross value of the matching shares to be paid based on the third plan period shall not exceed approximately EUR 1,900,000, which, if calculated at a share price EUR 13.25 and assuming that savings shares have been offered at a discount of 10 per cent, corresponds to a maximum total value of approximately 134,000 Oma Savings Bank Plc’s shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. The final value of the matching shares depends on the number of participants, the number of savings shares acquired by the participants and the fulfilment of the performance criteria.

