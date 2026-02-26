Kornit Digital to Participate in the 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, announced today that the Company will participate in the 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference and host one-on-one investor meetings.

Kornit’s Chief Capital Markets Officer, Andrew G. Backman ("Andy"), will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at The New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. To schedule a meeting, interested investors should reach out directly to their Cantor representative.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com.

