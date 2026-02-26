Salsa Cycles Named Official Bike of Rebecca’s Private Idaho

Sun Valley, Idaho, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bike Monkey, the Northern California event production company behind some of cycling’s most celebrated gravel and road events, today announced that Salsa Cycles has been named the Official Bike of Rebecca’s Private Idaho (RPI), the world-renowned gravel event staged annually in Sun Valley and Ketchum, Idaho. As part of the partnership, Salsa will also support the Be Good Foundation, the nonprofit founded by RPI creator and seven-time world champion Rebecca Rusch.

The partnership unites two brands built around the same philosophy: that bikes are vehicles for reaching extraordinary places. Salsa, the Bloomington, Minn.-based brand that developed the cycling industry’s first purpose-built gravel race bike and pioneered drop-bar bikepacking machines, designs every product for long-distance adventure and exploration. RPI sends riders deep into the mountain backcountry of central Idaho, traversing the Lost River Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Sawtooth National Recreation Area, and Ketchum Ranger Districts of the Sawtooth National Forest - all historic native land of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe. Routes range from a 19-mile introduction to gravel to the all-new 118-mile Fully Loaded Potato, climbing through high mountain basins and over remote summits.

Rated a Top Five Gravel Event by Global Cycling Network and named one of the 25 Best Bike Rides in the World by Outside Magazine, RPI has been staged every year since 2013 and returns September 9–12, 2026, with new routes and expanded course offerings. Salsa’s support of the Be Good Foundation furthers the event’s charitable mission: all RPI riders pedal with a purpose, with attention being driven to the Foundation’s scholarship and grant programs that use the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution.

“Salsa doesn’t just make gravel bikes - they engineer machines for the kind of remote, rugged terrain that defines Rebecca’s Private Idaho,” said Carlos Perez, President of Bike Monkey and Producer of RPI. “This is a partnership rooted in shared values: get riders to far-away places and make sure the journey gives back to the communities along the way.”

“RPI was born from my love of Idaho’s backcountry and the belief that bikes can change lives,” said Rebecca Rusch, founder of RPI and the Be Good Foundation. “Salsa shares that belief at its core. Having them as our Official Bike partner means riders will experience these mountains on equipment built for exactly this kind of adventure.”

“Our mission is to make the best possible bikes and accessories for adventure, and there is no better stage for that mission than RPI,” said Jill Nazeer, Brand Marketing Manager at Salsa Cycles. “The landscapes riders experience in central Idaho are exactly the places Salsa bikes are designed to take you.”

Registration for Rebecca’s Private Idaho 2026 is open now at rebeccasprivateidaho.com. The event takes place September 9–12, 2026, in Sun Valley and Ketchum, Idaho, with four route options ranging from 19 to 118 miles.

About Salsa Cycles

Salsa Cycles, a brand of Quality Bicycle Products, designs bikes and accessories built for adventure. With a legacy that includes developing the cycling industry’s first gravel race bike (Warbird) and full-carbon fat tire bike (Beargrease), as well as pioneering drop-bar bikepacking machines like Fargo and Cutthroat, Salsa brings decades of collective experience to every product it creates. Headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., Salsa is a Certified B Corporation committed to building a cycling community where everyone feels welcome. Learn more at salsacycles.com.

About Rebecca’s Private Idaho

Rebecca’s Private Idaho is a premier long-haul gravel event and outdoor festival produced by Bike Monkey and staged in Sun Valley and Ketchum, Idaho, over Labor Day weekend. Founded in 2013 by seven-time world champion Rebecca Rusch, RPI has earned recognition as a Top Five Gravel Event from Global Cycling Network and one of the 25 Best Bike Rides in the World from Outside Magazine. Routes traverse the backcountry of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Sawtooth National Recreation Area—historic native land of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe. All participants ride in support of the Be Good Foundation. More at rebeccasprivateidaho.com.

About the Be Good Foundation

Founded by Rebecca Rusch, the Be Good Foundation enriches communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment, and evolution. Named for her father’s favorite sign-off in letters home during the Vietnam War, the Foundation creates opportunities for outdoor exploration, personal discovery, and humanitarian service at local, national, and global levels. Programs include cycling scholarships for underrepresented communities, grant support for bike-centric nonprofits, and the removal of unexploded ordnance in Laos. Learn more at thebegoodfoundation.org.

About Bike Monkey

Bike Monkey is a professional event production company based in Sebastopol, Calif., specializing in cycling events that connect riders with extraordinary landscapes and communities. Its portfolio includes Rebecca’s Private Idaho, Levi’s GranFondo, Stetina’s Paydirt, Heart of Gold Gravel, and other acclaimed gravel, road, and mountain bike events across the western United States. Bike Monkey brings a rider-first approach to every event it produces, emphasizing world-class course design, community impact, and unforgettable participant experiences. More at bikemonkey.net.

