Quality Doesn’t Compromise: Wendy's Canada Launches New Crispy Chicken Sandwich for Under $4

FRESH FACTS:

Wendy’s ® Canada’s long-standing Quality Choices value menu offers a variety of options under $4, perfect for snacking, meals, and late-night cravings.

Canada’s long-standing Quality Choices value menu offers a variety of options under $4, perfect for snacking, meals, and late-night cravings. This week, Wendy's Canada is introducing a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to its Quality Choices value menu, available any time of day (yes, even at breakfast!).

This new value offer reinforces Wendy’s long-standing commitment to delivering the quality and value Canadians know and expect from the brand.





BURLINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendy’s® Canada is expanding its Quality Choices value menu with a bold new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, available for under $4, all day, every day. Made with 100% Canadian chicken and featuring a juicy, tender center with a savoury, crispy exterior, the new sandwich delivers the quality Wendy’s is known for at a price designed to fit everyday cravings.

Value has always been central to Wendy’s Canada. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich builds on the brand’s long-standing commitment to offering craveable food at a fair price, proving that quality and affordability can, and should, go hand in hand.

"At Wendy’s, value has never meant cutting corners. It means delivering quality menu items Canadians can trust at a price that makes sense," said John Mulvihill, Vice President and Managing Director of Wendy’s Canada. "With the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, we're giving fans exactly what they’ve been asking for: bold flavour, premium ingredients, and everyday value, available any time of day. This innovation reflects what has made Wendy's a leader in the Canadian QSR industry for more than 50 years."

Wendy’s is a Leader in Chicken

Wendy's Canada has long been a leader in chicken innovation. From its Classic and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches to Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Strips, and saucy chicken innovation, Wendy's has consistently delivered on the latest chicken trends, all made with 100% Canadian chicken. The new Crispy Chicken Sandwich adds another crave-worthy option to Wendy’s growing chicken lineup.

Quality Choices and Value Matter

First introduced in 1989, Wendy’s value menu was an industry first, and the Quality Choices menu continues that legacy in Canada today. The lineup includes a wide range of items under $4, from the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich and six-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets to the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and Cheesy Cheddarburger. Fans can also purchase the iconic Frosty® dessert, poutine, Wendy's famous chili and wraps at the same price point.

"We know consumers want choice and meals made just for them," said Mulvihill. "The Quality Choices value menu gives Wendy’s fans more ways to enjoy great value alongside our iconic and limited-time offerings any time of day, whether it's breakfast, lunch, late-night cravings or a quick snack."

Beyond the Quality Choices menu, Wendy’s Canada continues to provide value through:

Limited-time promotions and combo offerings.

Digital exclusives and app-based offers that reward loyal Wendy’s customers.*

Partnerships with local suppliers to bring Canadian consumers the freshest ingredients.

A growing restaurant footprint across Canadian communities, making Wendy’s accessible and convenient.

Wendy’s Canada remains focused on delivering quality meals at competitive prices because value isn’t just about price. It’s about confidence in every bite.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef** and fan favourites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising. Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*Wendy’s App download and account registration required.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

For More Information

Marcy McMillan

Marcy_McMillan@wendys.com

Cameron Burgess

Cameron.Burgess@omc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0686f995-dc6c-4a26-bffc-483fcd9fb3ee.