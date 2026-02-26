The Oncology Institute Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI) a pioneer in value-based community oncology care, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, to be followed by a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13758646. The replay will be available until Thursday March 19, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

