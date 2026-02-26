Buyer Group International Provides Shareholder Update on Metallurgical Advancements and Permitting Momentum

ALBANY, Wyo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCID: BYRG) (“BYRG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with a comprehensive update covering metallurgical advancements and recent permitting developments across its Wyoming project portfolio.

Big Blue Collaboration Leads Expanded Metallurgical Evaluation Following Early Rhodium Signal and Positive Hazen Results

Buyer Group International is pleased to provide additional detail on its metallurgical collaboration with Big Blue Technologies (“BBT”), which originated from an early anomalous Rhodium response observed during preliminary screening of material collected from the Company’s Joker Area and around #71 in Wyoming.

The initial rhodium indication was derived from a single homogenized sub-sample taken from Bucket #1 of BYRG’s 2024 bulk sampling program. Using screening-level analytical techniques, this sub-sample returned positive rhodium (oxide basis). While this result is preliminary, non-compositional, and requires full laboratory confirmation, it is considered anomalous in a natural rock context and materially elevated relative to background expectations.

Importantly, this early rhodium signal was not interpreted in isolation. It was accompanied by:

Elevated silver responses



Supporting base-metal and hydrothermal pathfinder elements



A geochemical signature consistent with a silicic, altered host environment



Taken together, these factors provided the technical justification to expand analytical work beyond screening-level methods and into full laboratory validation and metallurgical evaluation.

Hazen Research Confirms Strong Silver Enrichment and Hydrothermal Pathfinder Signature





Figure 1: Hazen Research analytical results from initial 20-sample subset, confirming silver enrichment. Rhodium analysis remains ongoing across broader sample inventory.

To advance this work under controlled laboratory conditions, BYRG submitted representative rock samples to Hazen Research, Inc., one of North America’s most respected independent metallurgical laboratories.

Hazen has now completed analytical work on the first 20 rock samples from BYRG’s broader 235-sample Shambhala Claim Block dataset. These samples represent an initial analytical subset, selected to establish baseline geochemical behavior rather than to exhaustively test the system.

Key observations from the Assay/XRD results include:

Consistent silver enrichment , with multiple samples returning multi-ppm to tens-of-ppm Ag , including values up to 55.5 ppm silver



, with multiple samples returning , including values up to Corroborating ICP-MS silver responses , confirming analytical reliability



, confirming analytical reliability Presence of associated hydrothermal pathfinder elements , including Ni, Cr, Cu, Pb, and Sn



, including Ni, Cr, Cu, Pb, and Sn Select samples analyzed for rhodium (Rh) returned results below detection limits in this initial subset



Critically, the absence of confirmed rhodium in this limited 20-sample subset does not negate the earlier anomalous screening response. Rather, it reflects the early stage of laboratory testing, with over 200 rock samples remaining unassayed and the bulk material yet to be fully evaluated.

From a geological and metallurgical standpoint, this leaves the rhodium opportunity open, particularly within a system already demonstrating:

Strong silver enrichment



Coherent hydrothermal alteration



Pathfinder chemistry consistent with refractory metal association



Why Big Blue Technologies Is Relevant to a Silver–Rhodium System

The combination of a laboratory-confirmed silver-dominant system and an earlier anomalous rhodium screening response provides important context for BYRG’s collaboration with Big Blue Technologies, whose aluminothermic reduction platform was designed specifically to process refractory oxide materials.

Big Blue’s system:

Operates as a high-temperature oxide-reduction platform



Is capable of processing complex, refractory mineral assemblages



Was designed for industrial-scale deployment , not bench-scale experimentation



, not bench-scale experimentation Has received support from the U.S. Department of Energy and Wyoming Energy Authority



and A 600-ton-per-year magnesium facility is the current plan and will make Big Blue the primary magnesium producer in North America



Because aluminothermic systems can, with appropriate configuration and feed characterization, reduce other refractory metal oxides, including those associated with platinum-group metals, Big Blue is evaluating whether its platform could be adapted to silver-rich material with potential rhodium association, pending continued analytical and metallurgical confirmation.

This work is focused on process behavior and recovery pathways, not resource definition, and reflects BYRG’s disciplined, data-driven approach.





Figures 2–4: Big Blue Technologies’ aluminothermic laboratory setup, showing reduction vessels and processing systems used to evaluate refractory oxide materials under controlled conditions.

Expanded Metallurgical Program Now Underway

Based on:

The early anomalous rhodium screening response



Hazen laboratory confirmation of a silver-dominant system



Supporting hydrothermal pathfinder chemistry



BYRG and Big Blue Technologies have expanded their collaborative scope to include:

Evaluation of all seven bulk buckets (~260 lbs total)



Construction of master composite samples



XRF-to-ICP calibration and correction modeling



Liberation testing and slag-behavior characterization



Assess process compatibility for silver, rhodium, and associated metals



This expanded program materially increases the technical resolution and confidence of BYRG’s metallurgical evaluation while maintaining full analytical discipline.

Strategic Location and Logistics Advantage

Big Blue Technologies’ facilities are located in Cheyenne, Wyoming, offering:

Direct Class I rail access



Close proximity to BYRG’s Albany County flagship project



Alignment within a single-state Wyoming mine-to-processing corridor



While no processing decisions have been made, management views this alignment as strategically favorable when evaluating long-term development scenarios, particularly if future drilling and metallurgical results support advancement.





Figure 5: Big Blue Technologies facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, featuring direct Class I rail access relevant to long-term processing logistics.

Management Discussion : Permitting Update

BYRG also reports continued progress on permitting. Management recently held a Teams meeting with Amanda Horne of the USDA, alongside Mike Curran, to review the permitting path forward for the Company’s Wyoming projects. Topics discussed included:

Blasting and explosive storage approvals



Ground cover, surface disturbance, and reclamation considerations



Bonding processes with the U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)



Constructive guidance was received, and follow-up actions are now underway as the Company works toward finalizing remaining permit components in an orderly and compliant manner.

Management Commentary

“We view the Hazen silver results as an important validation point that strengthens the technical foundation of our work with Big Blue Technologies,” said David Bryant, Chief Executive Officer of Buyer Group International. “The presence of consistent silver enrichment and supporting hydrothermal pathfinder signatures, combined with earlier anomalous rhodium screening, gives us a solid, data-driven basis to expand metallurgical evaluation in a disciplined way.”

“Big Blue’s aluminothermic platform represents a real, scalable industrial system, and its location in Cheyenne with direct rail access creates a compelling framework for evaluating potential long-term processing pathways should the project continue to advance. At the same time, we remain focused on broader corporate execution while continuing to move permitting forward in coordination with federal and state agencies.”

“Our objective is to advance the Company responsibly on all fronts—technical, regulatory, and corporate—so that each component is aligned as we move toward the next phase of development.”

