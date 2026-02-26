Nuwellis Appoints David A. McDonald and Martin J. Emerson to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced the appointment of David A. McDonald and Martin J. Emerson to its Board of Directors, effective February 24, 2026.

The appointments strengthen the Company’s board with complementary expertise in public company leadership, capital markets, and medical device commercialization.

“These appointments reflect our continued focus on operational discipline and long-term value creation,” said John Erb, President and CEO of Nuwellis. “Marty has led multiple medical device organizations through scaling, strategic transformation, and successful exits. Dave returns to the Board after a brief hiatus having originally joined the Board in November of 2023, bringing deep capital markets experience and perspective across emerging growth healthcare companies. Their combined experience will be instrumental as we execute on our strategic priorities.”

Martin J. Emerson

Mr. Emerson currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Monteris Medical. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Galil Medical, where he led the company to a successful acquisition by BTG plc. Prior to Galil, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Medical Systems, a global urology and gynecology device company with over $500 million in annual revenue. Earlier in his career, he held senior management roles at Boston Scientific Corporation and Baxter International.

Mr. Emerson currently serves on the boards of Contraline and SubioMed and has previously served on several public and private company boards, including Wright Medical, Vascular Solutions, Tepha Medical and AdvaMed. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Marquette University.

David A. McDonald

Mr. McDonald serves as Vice Chairman Healthcare Investment Banking at Lake Street Capital Markets and brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare capital markets and corporate development. He has held senior financial and business development leadership roles at SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics, where he raised nearly $200 million in capital and executed global partnerships and transactions.

Earlier in his career, Mr. McDonald served as a Healthcare Investment Banker, Equity Research Analyst and Investor with RBC Capital Markets, Craig-Hallum, Canaccord Genuity and American Express. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from St. Olaf College.

