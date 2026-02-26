Aduro Clean Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Conferences and Trade Programs

LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced participation in a series of industry conferences and trade programs in March and April 2026.

These events provide multiple platforms to engage stakeholders across the circular economy value chain, including recyclers, technology developers, brand owners, resin and petrochemical organizations, and policy and program leaders. Participation supports the Company Commercialization Program by advancing market dialogue for Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT), supported by a portfolio of issued patents and pending applications, while also expanding relationships relevant to the Company’s Next Generation Process (NGP) pilot plant and the planned First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) industrial plant.

Conference and Trade Program Highlights:

Technical presentation on carbon efficiency in chemical recycling of polyolefins at AMI’s Chemical Recycling North America conference in Houston

Panel participation and presentation at Alberta Circular Plastics Day on scaling chemistry-based recycling

Government-supported cleantech trade mission to South Korea with B2B meetings at the Canadian Embassy

European engagement at GO CIRCULAR summit in Mannheim, Germany, advancing FOAK facility planning and commercialization

Continued Latin American market development at ECOMONDO Mexico, & Residuos Expo, building on the multi-year ECOCE collaboration, evaluating chemical recycling of films and flexibles

Residuos Expo 2026 Date: March 3–5, 2026 Location: Mexico City, Mexico Participation: Humberto Parra and ECOCE representatives Website: https://residuosexpo.com/2026/

Residuos Expo is a leading regional forum for integrated waste management in Mexico and Latin America, bringing together solution providers and decision-makers involved in collection, sorting, processing, recycling, and circular economy infrastructure.

Humberto Parra, representing Aduro, will join ECOCE representatives as part of their joint program evaluating how chemical recycling can help address post consumer film and flexibles in Mexico. The intent is to highlight the work currently underway to assess the potential role of Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT) and to engage additional participants across the value chain, including collection, sorting, recycling operations, and downstream users.

Chemical Recycling North America (AMI) Date: March 10-11, 2026 Location: Houston, Texas, USA Participation: Eric Appelman and Stefanie Steenhuis Website: https://www.ami-events.com/event/f4445564-262d-4906-95ae-39eaf1adef68/home

Chemical Recycling North America is a premier two-day forum addressing the commercial and technical conditions shaping chemical recycling deployment in North America, with a focus on project development considerations, end-market requirements, and integration pathways. The agenda features presentations, moderated discussions, and structured networking sessions with decision-makers from across the plastics and recycling value chain.

Eric Appelman will deliver a presentation titled, “Carbon Efficiency in Chemical Recycling of Polyolefins, and the Benefits of Hydrochemolytic Technology,” outlining how carbon efficiency and yield influence project economics and highlighting how Hydrochemolytic™ Oil is designed for steam cracker integration, including considerations for certain multilayer feedstocks. Stefanie Steenhuis will host the Company exhibition booth and facilitate follow-up discussions with attendees.

Alberta Circular Plastics Day (ACPD) 2026 Date: March 11, 2026 Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada Participation: Abe Dyck Website: https://albertaplasticsrecycling.com/acpd-2026-program/

ACPD brings together industry, government, researchers, and innovators to advance practical pathways for plastics circularity in Alberta and across Canada. The program features sessions on flexible packaging and circular economy challenges, innovation and applied research, regulatory developments affecting trade and recycling, and implementation-focused discussions on extended producer responsibility (EPR).

Abe Dyck will present and join the panel discussion highlighting the key advantages of HCT and progress in scaling chemistry-based recycling of waste plastics. Mr. Dyck will also discuss how the Chemistry Goes Music campaign was developed to make complex chemistry more accessible for a broader audience, and how effective communications can support adoption as chemical recycling projects move from development into deployment.

Cleantech Outreach Program to South Korea (Ontario Program Item 3)

Date: March 23, 2026 Location: Seoul, South Korea (Canadian Embassy) Participation: Eric Appelman Website: https://www.ontario.ca/international-trade-events-calendar/ontario-cleantech-mission-to-japan-smart-energy-week-2026-c50/

As part of the Ontario Cleantech Mission to Japan Smart Energy Week 2026, the South Korea outreach component is designed to facilitate targeted engagement through a market briefing and pre-arranged B2B meetings, with interpretation and in-market support. This format enables direct dialogue with prospective partners and stakeholders in one of Asia’s leading markets for advanced recycling and petrochemical integration.

Eric Appelman will participate in scheduled one-on-one meetings as part of the outreach program, focusing on partnership development and identifying opportunities aligned with the Company’s commercialization objectives in the Asia-Pacific region.

GO CIRCULAR – 7th Globuc Business Summit (Hybrid Event) Date: March 25-26, 2026 Location: Mannheim, Germany Participation: Eric Appelman and Stefanie Steenhuis Website: https://globuc.com/conferences/go-circular/

Go Circular is a business-focused summit spanning the circular plastics value chain, connecting brand owners, recyclers, technology developers, and policy stakeholders. The summit highlights regulatory developments and market conditions required to scale circular solutions, with programming centered on linking policy, technology, and implementation realities, with an emphasis on practical pathways for advancing recycling performance and market resilience.

Eric Appelman and Stefanie Steenhuis will attend to support FOAK facility planning and commercialization efforts in Europe through discussions on integration requirements, offtake expectations, and partnership structures. Ms. Steenhuis will also lead brand and communications engagement, leveraging the event to build broader understanding of how chemistry-based recycling and Hydrochemolytic™ Oil fit within practical circularity pathways.

ECOMONDO Mexico 2026 Date: April 14-16, 2026 Location: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Participation: Humberto Parra Website: https://ecomondomexico.com.mx/en/

ECOMONDO Mexico is a leading environmental technology and circular economy expo, bringing together exhibitors and conference programming across themes including waste and circular economy, water monitoring and treatment, bioenergy, sustainable cities, and future mobility. The event serves as a key venue for cross-sector engagement on sustainability priorities and regional project development in Latin America.

Humberto Parra will attend on behalf of the Company to deepen ongoing engagement in Mexico, including discussions connected to the multi-year collaboration with ECOCE evaluating chemistry-based recycling for post-consumer flexible and mixed plastic packaging. Mr. Parra will also advance partner and project discussions that support future deployment pathways in the region.

In addition to scheduled participation across these events, Aduro expects to hold meetings throughout the conferences and trade programs. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the respective organizers or email aduro@kcsa.com to arrange one-on-one meetings.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

