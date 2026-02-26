Inseego Introduces Next Generation of Inseego Subscribe BSS Solution at Mobile World Congress 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress 2026 – Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), the cloud-first wireless edge company, today announced the next generation of Inseego Subscribe, its cloud-based SaaS BSS platform for subscriber lifecycle management. The latest release of Inseego Subscribe builds on more than a decade of deployment to help service providers compete for, win, and more efficiently serve complex enterprise and government accounts.

Inseego Subscribe is a carrier-grade subscriber lifecycle management platform designed to help service providers economically sell, onboard, deploy, and operate complex enterprise and government wireless customers at scale.

The platform provides a comprehensive commercial and operational layer that enables service providers to launch and monetize enterprise services efficiently, including through structured self-service within carrier-controlled environments.

Delivered as a SaaS solution, Inseego Subscribe helps service providers reduce customer acquisition costs, accelerate sales cycles, increase revenue, improve retention, and lower the ongoing cost of supporting high-value enterprise and public sector accounts.

“Enterprise and government customers place very different demands on wireless service providers than consumer markets,” said Avia Dadon, VP, Head of Product Management & Business Development at Inseego. “They require greater control, stronger compliance, and the ability to manage complex subscriber relationships, even while needing to complete and keep costs down. Inseego Subscribe was built from the ground up to help service providers meet those requirements efficiently and at scale.”

A Modern Approach to Subscriber Lifecycle Management

Unlike traditional business support systems (BSS) designed primarily for consumer use cases and large, infrequent transactions, Inseego Subscribe enables service providers to deliver customized user experiences tailored to complex enterprise and government requirements, while adding a modern SaaS layer that manages the full subscriber lifecycle, from onboarding and provisioning through ongoing administration, reporting, and optimization.

The platform enables service providers to offer self-service capabilities to enterprise administrators, allowing those organizations to manage governance, compliance, device and user additions, operational controls, and reporting at scale without ongoing provider intervention. This helps service providers compete for, win, and onboard complex enterprise and government customers, while reducing the cost and complexity of supporting them over time.

What’s New in Inseego Subscribe

The updated release introduces key enhancements designed to improve usability, accelerate deployments, and prepare the platform for future innovation:

Streamlined user experience

A redesigned UX simplifies how service providers quote, sell, and manage enterprise services, using a CPQ-style interface to streamline transactions from multiple screens into a single workflow. This reduces friction across sales and onboarding, while enabling self-service lifecycle actions for enterprise administrators.

A redesigned UX simplifies how service providers quote, sell, and manage enterprise services, using a CPQ-style interface to streamline transactions from multiple screens into a single workflow. This reduces friction across sales and onboarding, while enabling self-service lifecycle actions for enterprise administrators. Government contract digitization for SLED and Federal growth

Inseego Subscribe digitizes government contract line items and maps them directly to carrier product catalogs, thus automating complex contract-to-catalog workflows. This enables service providers to scale SLED and Federal programs more efficiently, reduce manual sales overhead, and prevent non-compliant or out-of-scope orders.

Inseego Subscribe digitizes government contract line items and maps them directly to carrier product catalogs, thus automating complex contract-to-catalog workflows. This enables service providers to scale SLED and Federal programs more efficiently, reduce manual sales overhead, and prevent non-compliant or out-of-scope orders. Faster onboarding and integration

A new API layer simplifies integration with carrier environments, reducing the time and effort required to onboard new service providers and launch new offerings.

A new API layer simplifies integration with carrier environments, reducing the time and effort required to onboard new service providers and launch new offerings. Foundation for automation and intelligent workflows

Inseego Subscribe has an adaptive architecture that enhances existing automation and establishes a stronger technical foundation with AI-powered, agentic transformation as a core design consideration.

Built for the Wireless Edge

As part of Inseego’s broader evolution into a cloud-first wireless edge platform, Inseego Subscribe provides the business and operational layer that turns enterprise cellular connectivity into a strategic advantage for the provider. By combining subscriber lifecycle management with Inseego’s connectivity, security, and network management portfolio, service providers gain a more secure, scalable, and manageable approach to delivering wireless solutions across people, places, and machines.

The new version of Inseego Subscribe will be available in the second half of this year. Inseego will showcase the platform and discuss its roadmap with partners and customers at Mobile World Congress 2026. Learn more at https://inseego.com/products/bss/inseego-subscribe/ or request a meeting to discuss Subscribe at MWC at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026 | Inseego .

About Inseego

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile routers, IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis

pr@inseego.com