Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 10 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

26 February 2026

Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

ROCKWOOL A/S has today completed the conversion of 29,994 A shares to a corresponding number of B shares (each having a nominal value of DKK 1). The conversion is effected in accordance with article 6 of the articles of association and at the request of the holders of the A shares in question.

The company’s articles of association have been updated with the resulting changes to the size of the company’s A- and B share capital. The total share capital is unchanged. The articles of association can be found on the company’s website.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, ROCKWOOL A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in the event of changes. Following the completion and registration of the conversion, ROCKWOOL A/S’ total number of voting rights and share capital are as follows:

Share capital

(nominal value, DKK) Number of shares

(of DKK 1 each) Number of votes Class A shares 97,646,118 97,646,118 976,461,180 Class B shares 113,959,672 113,959,672 113,959,672 Total 211,605,790 211,605,790 1,090,420,852

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment