Buchanan Technologies Bolsters Executive Team to Support Enterprise Technology Expansion

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a managed IT services partner focused on helping enterprises modernize, secure, and scale their technology operations, today announced Stephen Sweett will expand his role as President to oversee all of operations and Sean Kirby will assume the role of the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The strategic leadership additions represent a significant step towards positioning Buchanan Technologies for future growth, greater operational excellence, and continued innovation within the company’s extensive service offerings.

“As we continue to increase our capacity to serve our clients around the world, we must evolve our leadership structure to support the future we’re creating,” said Michael Werblun, Chief Executive Officer of Buchanan Technologies. “Stephen and Sean bring a level of strategic leadership, business acumen, and technical experience that will allow us to scale to the next level of growth.”

Stephen Sweett, President, will lead the operational strategy and execution of Buchanan Technologies’ service delivery model, along with the company’s internal business operations. With more than 25 years of industry experience supporting sustained growth, Sweett has played a central role in scaling Buchanan’s organization and strengthening its ability to deliver consistent, efficient and modernized technology solutions across a diverse client base.

In this role, Sweett will focus on advancing a unified, end-to-end delivery approach that supports continued growth and operational consistency. His mandate centers on strengthening execution across solution development, implementation, project delivery, and managed services—enabling predictable outcomes for clients while maintaining the service quality and experience Buchanan is known for.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded role at such an important time for Buchanan,” said Sweett. “Our team’s commitment to deliver impactful, client-focused IT solutions continues to differentiate us in the market. I look forward to further strengthening our culture of operational excellence as we support our customers and position the company for the future.”

As Chief Technology Officer, Sean Kirby will lead Buchanan’s internal technology vision while supporting the business through customer-facing innovation. Kirby will oversee product engineering, architecture, and enterprise solution development to strengthen organizational capabilities and enable scalable growth.

With a forward-looking focus on AI and automation, his leadership will be instrumental in advancing Buchanan’s technology roadmap—driving digital transformation, operational efficiency, and new capabilities aligned with today’s evolving IT landscape. Leveraging deep technical expertise and industry insight, Kirby and Sweett will work closely together to deliver innovative solutions that create measurable value for customers and support long-term business outcomes.

“I’m honored to step into the Chief Technology Officer role and continue advancing Buchanan’s technology capabilities,” said Kirby. “Our focus on scalable innovation positions us well to meet the evolving needs of our customers while reinforcing a culture of execution. I look forward to working with the team to deliver strategic technology solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes.”

These leadership appointments underscore Buchanan's commitment to building a strong foundation for future growth and innovation. As the IT services space evolves, demand for scale, secure and transformative technology solutions continue to accelerate. Buchanan is proactively investing in operational and technology leadership.

This expanded leadership team will enable Buchanan to:

Scale service delivery to support a growing global client base with consistency and operational excellence

Advance technology modernization initiatives that help customers optimize performance, security and infrastructure

Strengthen organizational agility and remain aligned with emerging technology priorities across the market



In their new roles, Sweett and Kirby will advance performance, innovation, and strategic alignment across service delivery, technology development, and customer success.

About Buchanan Technologies

Buchanan Technologies is a leading managed IT services provider that helps enterprises across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific modernize and secure their technology environments. With services spanning Cloud, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Service Desk, Enterprise Applications, Oracle Application Services, and AI solutions, Buchanan delivers the outcomes organizations need to operate with confidence. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Buchanan serves more than 500 clients across industries including Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Energy.

Learn more at www.buchanan.com.