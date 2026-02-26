GoNanas Peels Back a Fresh New Look from agency STONE Strategy & Design

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STONE Strategy & Design, an independent creative agency, unveils the official brand refresh for GoNanas, the rapidly growing, female-founded consumer packaged goods (CPG) company challenging the baking mix category. STONE helped GoNanas show up more confidently and prominently—for both consumers and retail buyers—as the brand prepares for a wider retail launch and to go head-to-head with established competitors.

Already loved by its flavor-obsessed fan base, the GoNanas team wanted to seize the momentum. STONE’s strategy focused on maximizing the opportunity to make GoNanas truly memorable, signal something new and modern in the baking category, and create greater impact in stores. The new design leads with a masterbrand pink for stopping power and vibrant personality, while a gradient nods to flavor mixing, improves shopability, and adds modernity. The wordmark feels more delicious and impactful, and the brand’s bake-with-fruit point of difference gets the attention it deserves.

“The GoNanas founders have built an incredible relationship with their community of consumers, and that proved to be the catalyst for this refresh,” said Emily Wolf, STONE co-founder and creative director. “We were able to bridge the gap between the community’s affinity for the current brand and the need to create more impact to fuel growth at retail.”

To validate strategic choices, STONE partnered with Designalytics for head-to-head design research. The new pink masterbrand system, refreshed wordmark, and inviting flavor cues overwhelmingly outperformed the existing design on purchase intent, appetite appeal, and overall aesthetic. The new design finished with a preference score in the top 2% of all-time Designalytics results — a level of confidence rarely seen in consumer packaging research.

“STONE didn’t just give us a beautiful brand refresh, they gave us a strategic tool for growth," said Annie Slabotsky Nasatir, GoNanas co-founder. "We've always had a product people loved and this reimagined branding bridges the gap between our loyal community roots and the visual impact required for national disruption. It is exactly the fuel we need to penetrate new markets and move from a cult-favorite to a household staple."

Backed by standout design and breakout research results, GoNanas is ready to claim its place as the new icon of modern baking. STONE thrives on working with challenger brands like GoNanas and is proud to add this work to a growing portfolio of brand transformations that includes Annie’s, Ocean Spray, Yasso, Carbe Diem, Laird Superfood, Smash Foods, and more.

See the GoNanas case study here . Learn more about STONE’s capabilities and approach to building brands at www.stonestrategydesign.com.

ABOUT STONE

STONE is an independent creative agency born in branding. We are rooted in strategy, informed by culture, obsessed with story and built for impact. Our work with established brands and emerging challengers has sharpened our approach for both. We have learned how — and when — to bring the right mix of strategy and design to fuel every stage of brand growth. For a closer look at case studies, capabilities and how we build great work that works, visit www.stonestrategydesign.com .

