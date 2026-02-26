Valetax Shines as Titanium Sponsor with Major Recognition at Money Expo Mexico 2026

CDMX, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valetax, a leading global trading services provider, made a strong impact as a Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo Mexico 2026, held on 18–19 February 2026 at Centro Banamex. Recognized as one of the most influential financial gatherings in Latin America, the expo welcomed over 6,000 investors, traders, fintech professionals, and industry leaders from across the region and beyond.

At Booth No. 11, Valetax engaged visitors through live demonstrations, strategic discussions, and partnership meetings. Attendees explored the company’s enterprise-grade trading technology, robust infrastructure, and tools designed to support informed and responsible trading. The team also shared insights into evolving global market conditions and explained how technology-driven solutions help traders navigate volatility with greater confidence and efficiency.

A major highlight at the booth was the Traders Instinct game, an interactive challenge simulating real-time market decision-making using live charts. Participants tested their instincts by choosing when to buy, sell, and exit trades under time pressure, aiming to maximize profits and climb the leaderboard. The activity drew strong engagement throughout the event and demonstrated Valetax’s commitment to combining education, innovation, and practical trading experience in a dynamic format.

Representing Valetax at the expo were CEO Viktor Karpinsky; Ariel, Regional Managing Director for LATAM and Official Regional Spokesperson; Manesh Patel, Global Market Analyst; and Jorge Gomez, Business Development Manager for LATAM. Their participation highlighted Valetax’s strategy of integrating global leadership with strong regional expertise.

Throughout the event, the leadership team met directly with traders, partners, and industry stakeholders to discuss sustainable growth, transparent operations, and long-term collaboration across Latin America. Booth No. 11 quickly became a hub for dialogue and relationship-building, reinforcing the company’s commitment to clarity, reliability, and client-focused service.

During the event, Valetax was honored with the “Business Excellence Award 2026,” recognizing its dedication to operational integrity, technological advancement, and consistent service standards. The award further strengthens Valetax’s reputation as a dependable brokerage focused on long-term value creation and high-performance trading environments.

“Participating as a Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo Mexico 2026 marks an important milestone in our global expansion strategy,” said CEO Viktor Karpinsky. “Latin America represents a dynamic and growing financial ecosystem. Our presence here reflects our long-term commitment to transparency, innovation, and building trusted partnerships that empower traders and support sustainable development.”

“Latin America is a key region for our long-term growth,” added Ariel, Regional Managing Director for LATAM. “Money Expo Mexico allowed us to connect directly with the trading community, better understand regional needs, and strengthen partnerships. Our focus remains on technology, clarity, and creating a stable trading environment that supports responsible and consistent growth.”

Valetax’s participation in Money Expo Mexico 2026 forms part of its broader LATAM strategy centered on regional expansion, education, and partnership excellence. As the company continues to grow its footprint across the region, it remains committed to supporting informed trading, advancing reliable technology, and building meaningful relationships that drive sustainable success across global markets.

About Valetax

Valetax is a leading international brokerage providing multi-asset trading solutions powered by advanced technology and stable infrastructure. Offering competitive trading conditions, flexible account types, and MetaTrader integration, Valetax supports traders with secure operations, reliable execution, and dedicated client support. The company remains focused on transparency, innovation, and building long-term partnerships across international financial markets.



