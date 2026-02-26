SCYNEXIS Announces First Participants Dosed in a Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose and Multiple Ascending Dose Trial of Intravenous SCY-247

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that the first participants have been dosed in a Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial evaluating the intravenous formulation (IV) of its second-generation triterpenoid antifungal therapy, SCY-247, which is being developed as a treatment for invasive candidiasis (IC) and as a prophylaxis therapy for invasive fungal disease. Results from this trial are expected in 2026.

“Following the FDA’s recent decision to grant SCY-247 both Qualified Infections Disease Product and Fast Track designations, we are pleased to announce the dosing of the first cohort of participants in our Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of IV SCY-247,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “An IV formulation of SCY-247 would provide additional flexibility for the optimal management of patients with invasive candidiasis and we are excited by the achievement of this important development milestone, which moves this innovative antifungal closer towards meeting the needs of patients suffering from difficult to treat severe fungal diseases."

In September 2025, the Company announced positive SAD/MAD data for the oral formulation of SCY-247, demonstrating its excellent pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. Oral SCY-247 also achieved target exposures for invasive fungal disease at doses lower than first generation fungerps, which may confer distinct tolerability advantages. Based on its differentiated attributes and its potential role to counter health security threats posed by the continuous rise of antifungal resistance, SCYNEXIS continues to explore potential non-dilutive funding opportunities to further support the SCY-247 program.

On January 21, 2026, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted SCY-247 both Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations.

