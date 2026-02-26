Guardforce AI Announces Extension of Smart Retail Solutions Partnership with Major Global Sportswear Brand

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an AI-driven technology company providing Agentic AI smart solutions in automation, robotics, and secured logistics, today announced the extension of its partnership to provide smart retail business solutions to the Thailand branch of a renowned global sportswear brand.

Under the extended partnership, Guardforce AI acts as an important technology partner in the client’s ongoing national renovation plan. The Company has received the first batch of requests to deploy its smart retail solutions at five additional retail locations in 2026, and one more installation scheduled for 2027.

Previously, the Company deployed similar solutions at two of the brand’s locations, and installed AI camera systems across 13 additional stores in 2025, following completion of a proof of concept in mid 2025.

Guardforce AI’s smart retail solution integrates AI-driven CCTV surveillance analytics and RFID-based inventory systems allowing high-traffic retailers to manage people, goods, and physical spaces with significantly greater operational efficiency than traditional retail monitoring systems. The solution has been proven to:

Enhance store security and reduce theft;

Significantly decrease inventory inaccuracies;

Reduce manual labor time and human error;

Optimize store layout to maximize sales;

Accurately correlate foot traffic with sales performance; and

Provide benchmark performance metrics across multiple retail locations.

“At Guardforce AI, we are dedicated to providing the best services to our clients,” said Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Lei (Olivia) Wang, “This partnership extension demonstrates our ability to market sophisticated AI-driven smart solutions to leading retail brands."

“We believe these smart solutions can be further deployed across many of the 5,000 retail stores we currently serve via our legacy secured logistics business – a pathway that could generate substantial revenue to our company and drive exponential growth compared to 2025.”

Ms. Wang said she looked forward to announcing additional developments on the Company’s smart retail solutions “in the near future.”

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW) is an AI-driven technology company with a solid operational foundation in the cash logistics and retail sectors. Through its proprietary Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), Guardforce AI delivers next generation smart solutions and AI applications spanning cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI. Expanding into areas such as travel planning, the Company is demonstrating how scalable AI can drive industry transformation, balancing stable, recurring revenues with high-growth, future-ready innovations. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai.

