Trident Resources Announces Purchase of Additional 4,711 Hectares at the Contact Lake Gold and Greywacke Gold Projects

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company” ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a mineral property purchase and sale agreement dated February 25th, 2026 (the “Agreement”) with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.(“Eagle Plains” or the “Vendor”) pursuant to which the Company shall acquire up to 100% interest in 7 individual mineral dispositions that total approximately 4,711 hectares (ha) within the La Ronge Gold Belt in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Acquisition Highlights:

Attractive acquisition price consisting of small cash payment

Highly prospective mineral dispositions that are contiguous with Trident’s core high-grade gold projects of Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake

Multiple high priority targets on the newly acquired dispositions that are on trend with our main assets in the La Ronge Gold Belt

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/nr-20260225-figure1.png

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Trident’s CEO, commented: “The acquisition of these strategic new claims in and around our flagship Contact Lake Gold Project and Hailstone Project marks another important step in Trident’s long-term growth strategy. As part of our ongoing strategy to acquire as much highly prospective land as possible within the La Ronge Gold Belt, we have continued to methodically expand our footprint in this emerging gold district.

Over the last 12 months alone, Trident has increased its total land holdings in the La Ronge Gold Belt by more than 30%, further strengthening our district-scale position and enhancing the exploration potential across our portfolio.”



Agreement Terms – Payments and Commitments:

The Vendor grants to the Company the sole and exclusive right to acquire 100% right, title and interest in and to the Property, in accordance with the terms of this Agreement by satisfying the following conditions: paying to the Vendor C$5,000 on the closing date; and granting the Vendor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company may purchase at any time one-half, being 1.0%, for C$1,000,000.

The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). The Agreement with Eagle Plains is not an “Arm’s Length Transaction” as such term is defined in the Exchange’s Policy 1.1 and therefore constituted a “related party transaction” as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Timothy Termuende is a director of Trident and is also a director of Eagle Plains.

In respect of the requirements of MI 61-101 and Exchange Policy 5.9, the Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval required under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 in reliance of sections 5.5(b) as no securities of the Company are listed on the specified markets outlined therein. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval of MI 61-101 in reliance of section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 (fair market value not more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization).

In accordance with the Exchange Policy 5.3, the Agreement constitutes a “Reviewable Transaction”, as such transaction involves a “Non-Arm’s Length” party.

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., the Company’s VP of Exploration and a “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

