Summary of Tallinna Sadam webinars

On 26 February, Tallinna Sadam held webinars for investors where the Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and the Head of Investor Relations Angelika Annus presented unaudited results of the Group for the year 2025 and Q4.

Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language. The presentation is attached to this notice is also available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/.

