Navitas to Exhibit Breakthrough Solutions for AI Data Center, Grid and Energy Infrastructure, Performance Computing, and Industrial Electrification at APEC 2026

Product and system highlights include the latest industry –leading AI data center solutions, including a 10kW ‘GaN-powered’ 800V-50V brick, ultra-high voltage SiC, SiCPAK™ modules, and 650V & 100V GaNFast™ power devices.

Three Industry sessions covering reliability in SiC, GaN ICs for 800 VDC AI data center, and single-stage power converter enabled by bi-directional GaN ICs.

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), a leader in GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, will exhibit its latest innovations for AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification at APEC 2026 (booth #2027) in San Antonio, Texas from March 22-26.



At the event, Navitas will unveil the 10 kW ‘GaN-powered’ 800 V–to–50 V DC-DC platform that employs advanced 650 V and 100 V GaNFast FETs in a three-level half-bridge architecture with synchronous rectification to deliver 98.5% peak efficiency. This full-brick package design platform achieves 2.1 kW/in³ power density and also supports + / - 400 VDC standard for AI datacenters. Additionally, Navitas will feature a 12 kW AI data center power supply, which leverages IntelliWeave™ digital control to achieve unmatched efficiency, power density, and performance, along with an 8.5 kW OCP power supply and 4.5 kW CRPS power supply.

For next-generation solid-state transformer (SST) applications demanding industry-leading efficiency—exceeding 98% conversion from medium-voltage grids (13.8 kVAC to 34.5 kVAC) to 800 VDC or 1500 VDC for AI data centers and advanced energy infrastructure—Navitas will showcase its latest SiCPAK™ power modules. The portfolio features ultra-high-voltage (UHV) 3300 V and 2300 V solutions, along with 1200 V high-voltage options, delivering breakthrough performance, scalability, and reliability for mission-critical power systems. The newly released gate driver evaluation board for dynamic characterization of UHV SiCPAK™ power modules will also be on display.

Advancing the future of AI-enabled high-performance computing, Navitas will debut ultra-compact 240W and 300W power solutions built on its latest GaNFast™ IC innovations for superior efficiency and power density. Navitas will also showcase high-efficiency GaN-based motor control solutions ranging from 400W to 1kW for advanced industrial applications.

Navitas Speaking Sessions at APEC 2026

March 24 | 8:55–9:20 AM CT | Location: IS01.2

Maximizing MVHV SiC Performance and Reliability with Advanced Power Device and Packaging Technologies for Mission-Critical Energy Infrastructure Applications

Presenter: Sumit Jadav, Navitas Semiconductor

March 25 | 11:05–11:30 AM CT| Location: IS07.6

High-Power GaN ICs Deliver Leading Efficiency and Power Density in 800 V AI Data Center DC-DC Brick Solutions

Presenter: Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Vice President & GM, GaN Business Unit

March 26 | 11:35–11:50 AM CT | Location: IS27.4

Single-stage Power Converter Enabled by GaN Bidirectional Switches

Presenter: Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Vice President & GM, GaN Business Unit

Visit us at our booth #2027. For further information on the Navitas APEC 2026 presence, please visit our event page.

To schedule a meeting with Navitas at APEC 2026, please contact your Navitas representative or write to info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

