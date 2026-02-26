Highridge Medical Begins a Limited Launch of the activL® Lumbar Disc with Strong Early Surgeon Adoption

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highridge Medical, a leading privately held global spine company with a portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, today announced the U.S. limited launch of the activL® Lumbar Disc, along with the successful completion of initial surgeries at multiple disc replacement centers nationwide. As part of the launch, Highridge Medical partnered with leading arthroplasty surgeons to support early adoption of the activL Lumbar Disc, a well-established motion preservation solution designed to restore function and maintain mobility for patients with lumbar disc degeneration.

“We are excited to initiate the limited launch of the activL Lumbar Disc and expand access to this important treatment option for surgeons and their patients,” said Rebecca Whitney, CEO of Highridge Medical. “The strong early adoption and positive feedback from leading surgeons validate our strategy to broaden our motion preservation portfolio beyond our market-leading Mobi-C® Cervical Disc. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and clinical support as we continue to scale availability.”

Early adopters of the activL Lumbar Disc have expressed strong confidence in the technology and its clinical performance. This milestone marks a significant expansion of the Highridge Medical portfolio and reinforces the company’s mission to move boundaries today so patients can thrive tomorrow.

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive innovation. The company has a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, including solutions for complex spine, motion preservation, and minimally invasive surgery. For further information, please visit www.highridgemedical.com.

