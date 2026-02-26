GSI Technology to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026 on March 10–11, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced its participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026, taking place March 10–11, 2026. On behalf of the company, Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation at 2:30 pm ET on March 10, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on March 11.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

The live webcast of GSI Technology’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3157/53695, and a replay will be accessible following the event. The presentation will also be available on GSI’s website under the "Events and Presentations" section, located here: https://ir.gsitechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

