Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on March 5, 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, prior to market open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/. Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website. 

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications.

For Investor and Media Inquiries
Lisa DeFrancesco  
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com 


