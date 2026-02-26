Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on March 5, 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, prior to market open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/ . Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications.