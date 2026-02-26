GATC Health Strengthens Commercial and Pharma Strategy Leadership to Accelerate Market Adoption of Its AI Platform

Mark Flather and Dr. Fred Brown join to expand adoption of Derisq™ and Operon™, delivering AI-powered risk prediction and portfolio optimization for biotech investors and pharmaceutical partners.



Appointments come as GATC expands engagement with public biopharma companies, institutional investors, and strategic pharmaceutical partners.



IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATC Health, a leading tech-bio company leveraging AI to transform drug discovery and development, is proud to announce two strategic additions to its leadership team: Mark Flather as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, and Fred Brown as Senior Advisor, Pharma Partnerships & Strategy. The additions strengthen GATC’s commercial leadership as the company expands adoption of its Derisq™ AI risk prediction product and Operon™ AI platform across biotech, capital markets, and global pharmaceutical partners.

“As we scale market adoption of Derisq and expand strategic partnerships around Operon, we are pleased to welcome proven experts in both capital allocation and global pharmaceutical execution,” said Gene O’Bryan, Chief Operations Officer of GATC Health. “Mark brings deep experience translating scientific value into investor confidence, and Fred brings decades of experience advancing and commercializing complex therapeutic portfolios. Together, they strengthen our ability to bridge AI innovation with real-world adoption.”

Mark Flather: Senior VP, Business Development and Strategy

Mark Flather joins GATC Health with over 30 years of capital markets experience, bringing a sophisticated understanding of buy-side, sell-side, and corporate strategy. His deep expertise in the life sciences sector includes 13 years dedicated to drug discovery and biopharma, where he held pivotal roles at two publicly traded companies.

Prior to joining GATC Health, Mark spent eight years with Hermes Advisors, an equity hedge fund known for its elite track record. At GATC Health, Mark will spearhead global business development initiatives, leveraging his extensive network and financial acumen to drive the company’s commercial growth and strategic partnerships.

“Biotech investors and analysts are under increasing pressure to make faster, more informed decisions,” said Flather. “Derisq introduces a quantitative layer of predictive intelligence that can materially improve how capital is allocated and how assets are prioritized. I’m excited to help integrate this capability into diligence workflows and strategic planning processes across the industry.”

Fred Brown: Senior Advisor, Pharma Partnerships & Strategy

Frederick (Fred) W. K. Brown joins GATC Health as Senior Advisor, Pharma Partnerships & Strategy, bringing decades of executive leadership across global pharmaceutical development and commercialization. Dr. Brown previously served as Global Head of Product Lifecycle at Hoffmann-La Roche, overseeing a multibillion-dollar portfolio and multiple major product launches.

He was also a founder of IBM’s Life Sciences Business Services Practice, helping build the division into a global strategic advisory platform, and co-founded Alkermes, where he played a key role in early venture financing and corporate growth. Throughout his career, Dr. Brown has been an early advocate for applying advanced computational and in silico tools to drug discovery and portfolio optimization.

At GATC Health, he will advise on pharmaceutical strategy and institutional partnerships, helping position Operon™ and Derisq™ within large-scale R&D, lifecycle management, and M&A decision-making frameworks.

“GATC Health is uniquely positioned to help pharmaceutical companies optimize their search and evaluation, research and development and mergers and acquisition efforts from discovery all the way through NDA/BLA approval,” said Brown. “GATC’s validated AI technology offerings, especially the Derisq AI report, are ideal for evaluating asset prioritization at any phase of drug development with accurate assessment of risk and reward for each drug candidate. With both predictive and generative AI solutions, GATC broadly supports portfolio discovery, advancement and expansion internally and asset assessments externally.”

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a tech-bio company revolutionizing drug discovery and development by simulating complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 91% specificity and 86% sensitivity. Trusted by the world’s largest insurance marketplace, biopharma, researchers, and investment partners, GATC Health’s AI platform, Operon™ creates intellectual property, extends pipelines, and optimizes assets. Operon also produces the company’s risk prediction product, the Derisq™ AI Report, which accurately assesses and predicts drug candidate safety, efficacy, and non-obvious side effects prior to the commitment of development capital. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC Health accelerates breakthroughs and reduces costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit gatchealth.com.

