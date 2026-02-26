Avalon GloboCare’s Subsidiary Accepted into AMD AI Developer Program to Advance Next-Generation Media Infrastructure

FREEHOLD, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a diversified company focused on the development of precision diagnostic consumer products and generative AI publishing and software, today announced that it has been accepted into the Advanced Micro Devices (“AMD”) AI Developer Program, providing the Company with access to AMD Developer Cloud credits, advanced tools, training, and community resources designed to support and accelerate artificial intelligence development.

Avalon intends to leverage these resources primarily through its AI-driven subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI LLC (“AQAI”), as the Company continues scaling its automated commentary video generation systems, and future planned enterprise documentation tools, and AI-powered workflow automation platform.

Participation in the AMD AI Developer Program provides Avalon with access to high-performance compute resources powered by AMD Instinct™️ accelerators and EPYC™️ processors via AMD Developer Cloud. These capabilities are expected to enhance model training efficiency, inference speed, and scalability of large language and multimodal AI systems powering AQAI’s platform.

AQAI is focused on developing AI systems capable of:

Automated, evidence-constrained commentary video generation

AI-assisted drafting for public company communications

Enterprise-grade compliance and workflow automation

Adaptive content generation tailored to audience-specific requirements

“Acceptance into the AMD AI Developer Program reinforces AQAI’s technical capabilities as we expand our AI-driven media and automation platforms,” said Meng Li, Avalon’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “Avalon has been strategically repositioning itself as a technology-focused AI company, with AQAI serving as a core growth driver in automated media production and enterprise AI applications.”

About AMD AI Developer Program

The AMD AI Developer Program provides participants access to AMD Developer Cloud resources, computing infrastructure, training materials, and community support to assist in developing and optimizing AI applications. Participation in the program consists of enrollment in AMD’s developer ecosystem, which is offered without charge and is generally available to developers interested in building or optimizing AI projects using AMD technology.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a technology-focused company developing and acquiring innovative artificial intelligence platforms. Through its AI-driven subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI LLC, the Company is advancing next-generation AI systems, including automated video generation, enterprise documentation, and workflow automation solutions. Avalon is also expanding its intellectual property portfolio in cellular therapy and generative AI publishing and software. In addition, Avalon is marketing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device, and plans to pursue additional diagnostic applications for the technology.

For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

