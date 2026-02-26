Satellogic Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, and will be providing updates on recent commercial advancements, partnerships, and other initiatives and milestones.

Satellogic’s Chief Executive Officer Emiliano Kargieman and Chief Financial Officer Rick Dunn will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-407-0752 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0912 Conference Code: 13758686 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1752284&tp_key=c31d2fbd4b

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through April 2, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13758686. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is a vertically integrated Earth observation company that designs, manufactures, and operates satellite systems, delivering decision-grade insights at scale to government and commercial customers. Through an end-to-end production and operations model, Satellogic provides governments with flexible options across their journey toward sovereign Earth observation. From access to high-frequency imagery and managed space systems to full satellite ownership, to supporting autonomous data availability and long-term technological independence.

This integrated approach enables Satellogic to deploy satellites on predictable timelines and operate with capacity to support persistent coverage across large portfolios of sites. Satellogic enables continuous monitoring and alert-driven workflows that help defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial operators move from reactive tasking to proactive decision-making, providing mission-critical data when it is needed.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com

Media Relations:

pr@satellogic.com