SAIC Awarded New $95 million GAO Contract to Drive Agile IT Transformation and Innovation

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) has officially been awarded a new $95 million contract by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to provide comprehensive, full-scale IT services and solutions for the Technical Information Services (TIS) program. Under this contract, the company will deliver end-to-end IT solutions designed to support the GAO mission of a revamped and more efficient IT environment that best suits the evolving needs of GAO users.

Under this effort, SAIC will help GAO evolve beyond traditional infrastructure operations into a technology enabled, data driven organization that delivers faster insights, stronger security, and a modern digital experience for its workforce and stakeholders.

SAIC will focus on reengineering how technology is delivered, consumed, and continuously improved across GAO to help modernize applications, platforms, and operating models to increase speed, resilience, and adaptability while embedding security, automation, and compliance by design. The result is a scalable, future ready IT ecosystem that supports GAO’s mission today and positions the agency as a leader in federal technology adoption.

“Our partnership with GAO is about moving from legacy operations to a modern digital enterprise,” said Srini Attili, Executive Vice President of SAIC’s Civilian Business Group. “We are bringing a transformation mindset, not just tools, to help GAO become a technology leading agency. By modernizing applications, enabling a secure multi cloud environment, and leveraging low code, no code, and artificial intelligence, we will help GAO operate faster, smarter, and with greater confidence in its technology foundation.”

SAIC’s approach integrates agile delivery at scale through Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), modern digital engineering practices, and a disciplined transition strategy that prioritizes continuity, transparency, and measurable outcomes. This model enables continuous modernization, improved system reliability, and rapid adoption of emerging technologies while reducing operational risk and long-term cost.

Through this contract, SAIC will help GAO modernize not just its infrastructure, but the way technology supports mission execution, workforce productivity, and innovation across the enterprise.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.