THEIA Analytics Group Expands Advisory Board with Four Seasoned Industry Leaders

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEIA Analytics Group, Inc. ("THEIA" or the "Company"), an AI-powered disclosure intelligence company, is proud to announce the expansion of its Advisory Board with the addition of four accomplished leaders: Sanford A. Cockrell, Mark Hale, John Banes, and William Eisenbeis. Each brings decades of experience and proven leadership across finance, technology, legal, and executive advisory sectors. Their appointments represent a significant milestone for THEIA as the Company continues to scale its disclosure intelligence capabilities and deepen its presence in the enterprise risk and intelligence space.

Sanford A. Cockrell is a seasoned executive with nearly four decades of leadership at Deloitte, serving in key senior roles including as National Managing Partner of the U.S. CFO Program and Global Leader of Deloitte’s CXO and CFO Programs. He has worked extensively with Fortune 500 executives, supporting leadership transitions and strategic advisory relationships across the C-suite. His expertise includes M&A advisory, tax strategy, and client relationship management, particularly in alternative asset management. Sanford’s board experience includes serving as Vice-Chairman of the Deloitte US Board of Directors and on the Deloitte Global Board, and he currently serves as Board Member and Audit Committee Chair at XCF Global. He brings to THEIA’s advisory board a deep understanding of C-suite dynamics, governance, and regulatory oversight.​

Mark Hale is a proven technology and operations leader, known for scaling data-driven platforms and transforming global enterprise systems. He served as CEO of Visible Alpha, leading the firm through substantial growth and a strengthened reputation in investment intelligence. Prior to that, Mark rose from software engineer to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at FactSet, where he oversaw global technology, content operations, and enterprise infrastructure, spearheading modernization that established FactSet as a multi-billion-dollar leader. Mark brings to THEIA deep expertise in scaling data/software businesses, technology integration strategy, and organizational development.​

John Banes is a legal advisor with extensive experience guiding multinational corporations and boards through complex financing transactions, regulatory obligations, and governance challenges. As a corporate partner and more recently as senior counsel at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, John has led teams globally—including London—advising on legal, compliance, and risk management in cross-border and investigatory contexts. His expertise spans internal investigations, enforcement, disclosure, and compliance matters at the highest levels. John brings to THEIA a sophisticated understanding of regulatory change, disclosure, and governance for organizations operating in high-complexity environments.​

William Eisenbeis is an established investor and advisor with more than 25 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, principal investing, and strategic advisory across financial technology, financial services, market structure, software, and data and information services. He currently serves as an Advisory Director at Eterna Growth Partners, where he focuses on partnering with growth companies at the intersection of fintech, software, and data‑driven business models. Will previously served as Advisory Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners, General Partner at SARORAS Private Capital, and Operating Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, among others. He brings valuable perspective to THEIA’s work in AI‑powered disclosure intelligence as the Company scales RRX™ and related offerings for global investment stakeholders.

These strategic additions to THEIA's Advisory Board come at a pivotal moment in the Company's evolution. As THEIA's patented RRX platform—a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered disclosure intelligence solution—continues to gain traction across key markets, the Company is focused on unlocking signals hidden in the impenetrable language of public filings to give investment and oversight professionals an untapped performance edge. The guidance and perspective of the new advisory board members will directly influence THEIA's ability to scale, shape market-leading offerings, and deepen relationships with institutional clients seeking advanced, data-driven disclosure intelligence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sanford, Mark, John, and William to the advisory board," said Jeff Hood, CEO and Founder of THEIA Analytics Group. "Each of these individuals brings world-class experience and perspective that will support THEIA's strategic growth, strengthen our client partnerships, and help guide our efforts to expand the value we deliver through RRX. Their collective expertise across leadership development, technology, regulatory affairs, and investment strategy will be invaluable as we build toward our next stage."

Collectively with existing board members, the advisory board will serve as a strategic resource to THEIA's leadership team, helping ensure that the Company remains agile, focused, and visionary in its approach to disclosure intelligence. From capital markets to compliance to enterprise technology, the new advisors bring cross-disciplinary expertise that will inform both product development and broader organizational growth. Their insights will be instrumental as THEIA advances its mission to equip investment and oversight professionals with the same knowledge advantage that executives wield to shape their corporations' future: empowering stronger strategies, smarter decisions, and more profitable outcomes in a world that rewards those who see what others miss.

THEIA is an AI-powered disclosure intelligence company whose proprietary, purpose-built engine gives investment and oversight professionals an untapped performance edge by unlocking signals hidden in the impenetrable language of public filings.

THEIA's flagship RRX™ platform is a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered risk disclosure intelligence product built to give investment and governance professionals unprecedented visibility into the hidden business performance threats of U.S.-listed companies. At its core is the Risk Quotient (RQ): a single, powerful metric for 5,700 public organizations. RQ is derived from the vast, nuanced, ever-changing—and untapped—qualitative text embedded in more than 15 years of official SEC documents. Powered by THEIA’s proprietary, purpose-built machine-learning and natural-language-processing engines, RQ decodes forward-looking risk signals buried in subtle language choices, shifts, and patterns, unlocking critical—but too-often impenetrable—insights into executives’ operational concerns. Every new disclosure updates a company’s true, relative risk profile and highlights significant divergences from market perceptions. Paired with dynamic charting and the Ask THEIA agentic tool, RRX enables precision RQ tracking and sector-level benchmarking and deep analysis into the drivers behind each RQ change.

