Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. Appoints Greg Johnson to Board of Directors

Appointment strengthens Premier’s strategic capabilities in aviation technology, payments infrastructure, and operational scaling.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,” “Premier,” “PAC,” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Greg Johnson, President and CEO of Tuvoli, to its Board of Directors. Johnson brings more than two decades of leadership experience across private aviation operations, FBO management, charter brokerage, and aviation-focused financial technology.

Johnson is widely recognized for his expertise in modernizing the transactional and operational backbone of private jet charter. In a recent industry interview on the Iron Bird Podcast, he outlined the systemic challenges facing operators, including quoting inefficiencies, payment ambiguity, data fragmentation, and the widening gap between sales activity and actual booking conversion. His perspective on reducing friction in charter transactions and improving revenue management aligns directly with Premier’s commitment to operational excellence and technology-enabled growth.

“Greg’s understanding of where private aviation is headed, and what must be fixed for operators to scale profitably, makes him an invaluable addition to our Board,” said Vincent Monteparte, Chairman of Premier Air Charter. “His insights into payment systems, workflow automation, and customer experience will help guide Premier as we expand our fleet and strengthen our market position.”

Johnson has held leadership roles across multiple segments of the industry, from running FBOs and charter brokerages to building the financial and transactional infrastructure now used by operators nationwide. His work at Tuvoli has focused on solving one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: ensuring that trips are quoted, booked, paid for, and tracked with clarity and speed.

“I’m honored to join Premier’s Board at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s growth,” said Johnson. “Premier is expanding its fleet, modernizing its operations, and positioning itself to meet rising demand with greater efficiency and transparency. I look forward to supporting the team as they continue building a scalable, technology-forward charter platform.”

Johnson’s appointment follows Premier’s recent fleet expansions, including the addition of a Challenger 604 and a Citation X, as the Company executes its disciplined growth strategy designed to enhance charter capacity, improve service availability, and drive long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to plans for future development activities, fleet expansion, and the expected benefits and timing of the Citation X integration. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to those discussed below and in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Such risks include, without limitation:

the ability to successfully integrate and operate newly acquired aircraft, including obtaining necessary FAA certifications, completing pilot training, and addressing any maintenance or operational issues;

the ability to continue and manage growth effectively;

competition in the private aviation charter industry;

global economic conditions, fuel price volatility, and inflationary pressures;

regulatory changes affecting aircraft operations, charter certifications, or environmental/sustainability requirements;

the availability and cost of aircraft financing or leasing;

supply chain disruptions or delays in parts/maintenance for business jets

the ability to attract, integrate, and retain qualified board members and senior executives with industry-specific expertise; and

other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.



The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430