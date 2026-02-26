EpicQuest Education Enters into MOU to Offer its Masters in Management Program in the South Asia Market

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ), (“EpicQuest Education”, “EEIQ” or the “Company”), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced Davis University (“Davis”) recently entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with M Square Business Solutions USA Inc. dba MSM Unify (“MSM”) to offer Davis’ Masters of Science in Management Program in an online format. The MOU was signed on February 25, 2026, and will be in effect for up to three years.

“By expanding our academic presence around the globe, we are providing access to world-class education while also diversifying and strengthening our revenue base,” commented Diane Brunner, President of Davis University. “This MOU underscores our commitment to our internationalization strategy which is the cornerstone of our growth strategy. It expands our reach into the South Asia region, and offers students an exceptional education with a high return on investment.”

The MOU between Davis and MSM stipulates that Davis is the sole academic authority and degree-granting institution for the online Masters of Science in Management Program, while MSM acts as the recruiting, enrollment, teaching and administrative services entity. Students can be enrolled in three program tracks: (i) programs requiring additional undergraduate/graduate foundational courses, (ii) programs requiring only graduate foundational courses, and (iii) programs with no required foundational coursework.

EpicQuest Education’s Strategy of Internationalization

EpicQuest Education believes that its collaborative programs for Davis University and EduGlobal College, its two owned and operated institutions of higher learning, are a key element of its internationalization strategy to expand its student enrollment and academic programming. The Company’s strategy provides enhanced globalized learning and enriched multicultural experiences that can help students reach their full potential and better prepare them for careers in the global economy. Further, EpicQuest Education’s strategic growth plan has increased its international student enrollment in recent periods which can lead to strong and sustainable financial results.

About Davis University

Davis University (“Davis”) was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training University located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to offering numerous associates degrees, and a bachelor’s degree in business, Davis has agreements with several four-year US universities for ‘transfer pathways’ that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. It also has articulation agreements with several international schools for the transfer of credits to attend Davis. Davis is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit www.davisuniversity.edu/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company”) provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training university located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC (“Gilmore”), in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the ability of Davis University to be successful in working with M Square Business Solutions USA Inc. to achieve the goals as stated in the MOU, and to achieve the expected enrollment and estimated revenue over the next three years. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

info@epicquesteducation.com

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited