Champion Safe Continues to Build Sales Momentum as Sports Inc. Dealers Shift to Enhanced Challenger 20 Safe Model

Independent retailers place spring orders in Phoenix as Challenger 20 replaces the Sports Inc–exclusive Model T with an integrated 120V outlet and refreshed black-chrome hardware—built with American-made steel

Provo, UT, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company (championsafe.com), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand™, concluded a successful showing at the Sports Inc Spring Outdoor Show in Phoenix, Arizona, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with Sports Inc buying group dealers and confirming strong spring order momentum across core product lines.

The Sports Inc show provides an essential platform for independent retailers to meet face-to-face with manufacturers, evaluate assortments, and place seasonal orders that will drive showroom traffic throughout the year. Champion Safe’s team met with dealers across multiple regions, conducting focused product walk-throughs and spring inventory planning sessions.

A central conversation at this year’s show was the transition from the long-standing Sports Inc–exclusive Model T to the Challenger 20. As Champion phases out the Model T, the Challenger 20 assumes its place as the most accessible Champion offering for Sports Inc dealers — maintaining the familiar role the Model T held while introducing practical enhancements.

Enhancements from Model T to Challenger include:

Integrated 120V internal power outlet — built-in power capability inside the safe for compatible accessories

Enhanced exterior hardware package — a distinctive five-spoke handle with black chrome hardware, delivering a more refined exterior appearance while retaining the same durable finish.

The transition maintains what dealers value:



Champion Safe construction and standards

Familiar positioning within the Champion lineup

A proven design trusted by customers





Beyond the Challenger 20 transition, Champion placed significant emphasis on the full Challenger Series at the show. The Challenger line delivers practical features, dependable construction, and versatile sizing options that make it a strong, accessible offering for independent retail showrooms. Designed to provide meaningful value without sacrificing Champion’s build standards, the Challenger Series gives dealers a reliable platform that appeals to a broad range of customers.

Explore the full Challenger Series, specifications, and sizing options here: championsafe.com/champion-series/challenger





In addition to Challenger, Champion showcased its Trophy Series — built with heavier construction and an upgraded appearance package for customers seeking a more substantial build and elevated presentation. The Trophy Series offers a step-up option within the Champion portfolio, providing dealers with a stronger tiered assortment for their showroom floor.

Review the Trophy Series lineup here: championsafe.com/champion-series/trophy

“We value our Sports Inc partnership tremendously,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe. “The Model T played an important role for many years, and the Challenger 20 represents a natural step forward for Sports Inc dealers — adding meaningful enhancements while maintaining the trusted foundation our partners rely on. Buying groups like Sports Inc represent the strength of independent retail in America, and we are proud to support their continued growth.”

The concentrated buying-group format allowed Champion to hold strategic meetings focused on merchandising, assortment planning, and spring order commitments. Dealers utilized the market to align inventory with customer demand and position their showrooms for the upcoming selling season.

Sports Inc is one of the nation’s leading sporting goods buying groups, connecting independently owned retailers with preferred manufacturers across multiple product categories. By leveraging collective purchasing power while preserving local ownership, Sports Inc helps its members compete effectively in their markets while maintaining the personalized service that defines independent retail. The Spring Outdoor Show serves as a key ordering event where members evaluate assortments, collaborate with vendor partners, and make strategic inventory decisions for the season ahead.

“Sports Inc is proud to host events that bring independent retailers and trusted suppliers together for real business results,” said Andy Eames, Vice President of Marketing, Sports Inc. “Champion’s participation and the strong dealer engagement at this year’s show underline the value of these events for our members.”

Sports Inc continues to play a critical role in connecting independent retailers with manufacturers committed to dealer support and long-term partnership. Champion Safe remains dedicated to delivering dependable products and direct engagement that empower independent retailers to compete and grow.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.



Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

